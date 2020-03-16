USTDA Supports Coalbed Methane-Fueled Power Plant in Botswana

(Gaborone, Botswana) - Today, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency awarded a grant to Kalahari Energy Botswana for a feasibility study of a power plant that will generate up to 100 megawatts of electricity using indigenous coalbed methane. The project, located in the Central Kalahari Karoo Basin, will bring critically important additional power to Botswana's electrical grid. Kalahari Energy selected the U.S. company Advanced Resources International, Inc. to conduct the study.

'USTDA is helping enhance Botswana's energy security and economic growth, while creating opportunities for U.S. companies to develop world-class infrastructure,' said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA's Acting Director. 'This project will build upon USTDA's commitment to working with our partners in Botswana to develop and expand the country's natural gas options.'

'The United States is proud to support this feasibility study, which could be the first step toward energy independence for Botswana and the literal fuel for the country's aspirations toward being a net exporter of electricity in the region,' said Craig Cloud, U.S. Ambassador to Botswana.

'USTDA has played an instrumental role over the past 15 years in the development process of coalbed methane in Botswana,' said Chris Scales, Director of Kalahari Energy. 'Initially by sponsoring a tour by Botswanan government officials to the U.S. to gain an understanding of coalbed methane, then through grant funding for a technical and economic feasibility study for the development of coalbed methane in Eastern Botswana, and now for this specific project, which will have major benefits for the country in so many aspects.'