Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USTDA U S Trade and Development Agency : Connects U.S. Companies to LNG Opportunities in the Dominican Republic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - Today, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) awarded a grant to the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Energy and Mines for a feasibility study to evaluate the development of a liquified natural gas (LNG) import terminal and gas-fired power plant. This project has the potential to provide upwards of 600 megawatts of electricity to help meet energy demand and sustain one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.

'This is an infrastructure project of enduring importance for the Dominican Republic,' said USTDA Acting Director Thomas R. Hardy. 'U.S. suppliers of LNG-related technologies are enthusiastic about the opportunity to help the country strengthen its energy sector and expand its electricity production.'

'Competition in the natural gas market is important for the Dominican Republic, as well as having gas terminals and generators in the northern zone of the country that can add to the supply of energy,' said Dr. Antonio Isa Conde, Minister of Energy and Mines, who signed the grant on behalf of the Dominican government. 'This project will also augment the Dominican energy matrix and enhance energy security in a country located on a route susceptible to hurricanes.'

U.S. businesses interested in submitting proposals for the USTDA-funded feasibility are encouraged to visit the Federal Business Opportunities website at www.fbo.gov. A link to the FBO announcement will be posted to USTDA's website at www.ustda.gov/business-opportunities.

Disclaimer

USTDA - U.S. Trade and Development Agency published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 18:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pU.S. repo rate falls after Fed repo operation
RE
02:50pWALMART TO STOP SALES OF E-CIGARETTES IN U.S. STORES : company memo
RE
02:43pStocks hit as China cancels U.S. farm visits, yields slip
RE
02:43pGlobal stocks hit as China cancels U.S. farm visits, yields slip
RE
02:42pEXCELERATE ENERGY LP : U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Visits the Exquisite – the Hardest Working FSRU
PU
02:38pTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon Plugging In; Shipbuilding Gassing Up; Resetting Oil Tankers
DJ
02:37pUSTDA U S TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY : Connects U.S. Companies to LNG Opportunities in the Dominican Republic
PU
02:34pEU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on September 24
RE
02:31pA big fiscal splash still a step too far for Europe
RE
02:29pFedspeak in three voices, from recession to bubbles to 'in a good place'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica and Atresmedia join forces to create Spanish-language fiction content aro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group