USTDA U S Trade and Development Agency : Connects U.S. Companies to LNG Opportunities in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - Today, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) awarded a grant to the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Energy and Mines for a feasibility study to evaluate the development of a liquified natural gas (LNG) import terminal and gas-fired power plant. This project has the potential to provide upwards of 600 megawatts of electricity to help meet energy demand and sustain one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.

'This is an infrastructure project of enduring importance for the Dominican Republic,' said USTDA Acting Director Thomas R. Hardy. 'U.S. suppliers of LNG-related technologies are enthusiastic about the opportunity to help the country strengthen its energy sector and expand its electricity production.'

'Competition in the natural gas market is important for the Dominican Republic, as well as having gas terminals and generators in the northern zone of the country that can add to the supply of energy,' said Dr. Antonio Isa Conde, Minister of Energy and Mines, who signed the grant on behalf of the Dominican government. 'This project will also augment the Dominican energy matrix and enhance energy security in a country located on a route susceptible to hurricanes.'

U.S. businesses interested in submitting proposals for the USTDA-funded feasibility are encouraged to visit the Federal Business Opportunities website at www.fbo.gov. A link to the FBO announcement will be posted to USTDA's website at www.ustda.gov/business-opportunities.