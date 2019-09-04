Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USTR confirms ministerial level China trade talks in 'coming weeks'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 10:26pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and agreed to hold ministerial-level trade talks in Washington "in the coming weeks," a USTR spokesman said late on Wednesday.

"They agreed to hold meetings at the ministerial level in Washington in the coming weeks," USTR spokesman Jeff Emerson said in an emailed statement. "In advance of these discussions, deputy-level meetings will take place in mid-September to lay the ground work for meaningful progress."

Earlier, China's commerce ministry said that the top trade negotiators for the two countries agreed during the call to hold talks in early October in Washington.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47pCUSTOMER SURVEY IN AUGUST 2019 : Consumers Remain Optimistic
PU
11:28pOil prices rise after U.S. confirms trade talks with China to start
RE
11:27pTrade talk plans cheer risk currencies, hit safe-haven yen
RE
11:23pMalaysia firms up bauxite mining, export operating procedures
RE
11:17pChina and the U.S. Will Hold Trade Talks in Washington in October -- Update
DJ
11:17pSOMALIA ECONOMIC UPDATE : Boosting Education Outcomes is Critical for Sustained and Inclusive Growth
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:08pMARY BARRA : White House
RE
11:01pConfirmation of U.S.-China trade talks buoys shares, investor spirits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
2WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Japanese shares jump to one-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, U.S.-China trade news
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group