Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USTR doubles length of tariff hearing on $200 billion of China goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 11:51pm CEST
An employee views the Port of Shanghai from an office window

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday it doubled the length of tariff hearings on the next $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to six days from the previously planned three due to overwhelming demand from companies to testify.

The hearings will be held Aug. 20-24 and on Aug. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT (1330-2200 GMT), the USTR said in a statement. The agency released a list of 359 people who will present testimony, representing a wide swath of U.S. companies producing goods ranging from home building supplies to technology products, bicycles and apparel.

Most are companies that have registered complaints about the higher costs they say they will face due to the tariffs, which are expected to take effect in late September after a public comment period ends on Sept. 5.

President Donald Trump has threatened 25 percent tariffs on the $200 billion list of Chinese imports because of China's retaliatory tariffs on $50 billion worth of U.S. products in the two countries' escalating trade war.

The latest U.S. list will hit consumer products harder than tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese components now in place and $16 billion worth of semiconductors and other products that will take effect on Aug. 23.

The list includes a wide range of consumer goods including car tires, furniture, lighting and wood products, suitcases, dog and cat food, baseball gloves and bicycles.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06aCITY OF SAN GABRIEL CA : New girders arrive at the Alhambra Wash Bridge
PU
12:06aMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : TRAFFIC ALERT Bates County Route V Bridge Over Pecan Creek North of Foster OPEN to Traffic
PU
08/17Turkey's lira falls 3 percent, Trump won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'
RE
08/17USTR doubles length of tariff hearing on $200 billion of China goods
RE
08/17Turkey's lira falls 3 percent, Trump won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'
RE
08/17NATIONAL BIODIESEL BOARD : NBB Shows Higher 2020 Biodiesel Volumes Are Achievable in Comments on Annual RFS Rule
PU
08/17U.S. and China Plot Road Map to Resolve Their Trade Dispute -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/17NATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending August 17, 2018
PU
08/17Venezuelans rush to shop, fill tanks before monetary overhaul
RE
08/17NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Statistics - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada – August 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS : SKYWORKS : Closes Acquisition of Smart Interface Innovator Avnera Corporation
2PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC : PENN NATIONAL GAMING : becomes first Pa. casino to seek sports betting certificate
3FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Date for the Release of Fiscal Year 2018 O..
4SONY CORP : SONY : Additional 23 Prince albums released on streaming services
5FLEURY SA : NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Conclusion of a Built to Suit Contract for the Construction of a New Central..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.