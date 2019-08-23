Log in
USTR to accept public comment period before raising tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports

08/23/2019 | 05:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Friday said it would hold a public comment period before raising tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports on Oct. 1 from 25% to 30% after China announced what the U.S. considers "unjustified tariffs."

It said 10% tariffs on about $300 billion worth of additional Chinese-made consumer goods would be increased to 15%, effective on the already scheduled dates for tariff increases on these imports.

China on Friday said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods, targeting crude oil for the first time and renewing punitive duties on American-made autos. That came after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose the 10% tariffs on products such as cellphones, toys, and clothing on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

(Reporting by David Lawder and David Shepardson, Writing by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Chris Reese)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.63% 59.14 Delayed Quote.10.34%
WTI -2.94% 53.85 Delayed Quote.23.24%
