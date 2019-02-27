USTR to suspend China tariff hike 'until further notice'

The statement was issued after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's testimony to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, in which he said USTR was following a legal process to implement the delay.

"In accordance with the president’s direction, the Office of the United States Trade Representative will publish a notice in the Federal Register this week to suspend the scheduled tariff increase until further notice," USTR said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)