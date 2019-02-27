Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USTR to suspend China tariff hike 'until further notice'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:56pm EST
Lighthizer testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it would move to formally suspend a scheduled tariff increase on Chinese goods "until further notice" following President Donald Trump's decision to delay his Friday deadline for a U.S.-China trade deal amid progress in their talks.

The statement was issued after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's testimony to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, in which he said USTR was following a legal process to implement the delay.

"In accordance with the president’s direction, the Office of the United States Trade Representative will publish a notice in the Federal Register this week to suspend the scheduled tariff increase until further notice," USTR said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00pU.S. trade chief sees long-term China challenges, continued tariff threat
RE
05:59pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : East African Governors hail “highly transformative” African Development Bank's projects
PU
05:58pU.S. trade chief sees long-term China challenges, continued tariff threat
RE
05:56pU.S. trade chief sees long-term China challenges, continued tariff threat
RE
05:56pUSTR to suspend China tariff hike 'until further notice'
RE
05:38pStocks slip after U.S. trade official's comments but energy up
RE
05:31pDigital Asset Monetary Network Estimates More Than a 15x Increase in Equity Portfolio
GL
05:23pUtilities Up as Trade, N Korea Uncertainties Spur Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Down on Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pU.S. Drops Threat of 25% Tariffs on Chinese Goods in Sign That Accord Is Near
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : to lay off 190 in self-driving car division
2PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP : Pengrowth to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter Results on March 6, 2019
3COHEN & STEERS REIT & PFD ICM FD INC : COHEN & STEERS : REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notificatio..
4TRONOX LTD : TRONOX : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Garner could feature against Southampton

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.