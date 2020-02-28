USTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO

In its annual report to Congress, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said members of the global trade body needed to fundamentally rethink what it called "an outdated tariff framework" that no longer reflected economic realities.

It said it would push for a close review of the WTO's budget, which it says has faced "little scrutiny" in the past, and would advocate for changes that allowed for more plurilateral agreements.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)