Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. and EU flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The Trump administration on Friday said it would focus on concluding trade agreements with Britain, the European Union and Kenya over the coming year, while strictly enforcing trade laws and pushing for a broader reset of the World Trade Organization.

In its annual report to Congress, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said members of the global trade body needed to fundamentally rethink what it called "an outdated tariff framework" that no longer reflected economic realities.

It said it would push for a close review of the WTO's budget, which it says has faced "little scrutiny" in the past, and would advocate for changes that allowed for more plurilateral agreements.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:55pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Outlines $285 Million in Disaster Assistance for Sugar Cooperatives with Red River Valley Growers
PU
05:48pUtilities Down As Sector Follows Broad Market Into Correction Territory -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pCoronavirus outbreak rains on dealmakers' M&A parade
RE
05:46pWall Street bounce too little, too late as world stocks post shock weekly decline
RE
05:46pWall Street bounce too little, too late as world stocks post shock weekly decline
RE
05:44pWall Street bounce too little, too late as world stocks post shock weekly decline
RE
05:44pCommunications Services Down As Investors Flee Risk -- Communications
DJ
05:37pUSTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO
RE
05:37pTech Up Slightly As Investors Reconsider Coronavirus Implications -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:35pFinancials Down As Volatility Shows No Sign Of Subsiding -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P falls for seventh day, suffers biggest weekly plunge since 2008 crisis
2NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
3HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
4THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group