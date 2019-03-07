Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USW Applauds PLRB Ruling in Favor of Pitt Grad Union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:18pm EST

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) applauded today's ruling from the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) affirming University of Pittsburgh graduate student employees' right to join a union.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

The PLRB found that the approximately 2,000 teaching assistants, teaching fellows, graduate assistants and graduate student researchers are university employees, entitled to seek union representation.

"Pitt's grad students work hard as teachers and as researchers, providing valuable services to the university," said USW International President Leo W. Gerard. "They are absolutely employees and deserve a seat at the table."

Pitt grad employees filed for a union election in December 2017, seeking greater transparency in the decision-making process that affects their working conditions, as well as protections against discrimination and harassment.

"We need a union because we deserve to participate in the decision-making process that affects us and our jobs," said Hillary Lazar, a graduate employee in the department of sociology. "From bargaining over issues like health care for our families to instituting safeguards against harassment, a union helps ensure we have the same rights as any other group of workers."

The university administration filed an objection to the grad students' petition last winter, claiming the graduate workers were students, not employees of the university. The PLRB held a hearing in October and issued its ruling March 7, holding that graduate workers are employees.

"It's disappointing that the university administration chose to draw out this process," said Abby Cartus, a graduate student employee in the epidemiology department. "Hiring high-profile, union-busting lawyers at Ballard Spahr in an attempt to intimidate graduate students was a waste of tuition and tax dollars. We hope moving forward they act in better faith."

University of Pittsburgh faculty filed a petition with the PLRB in January for their own union election.

The Academic Workers Association is part of the USW, which represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil, the service and public sectors and higher education.

CONTACT: Jess Kamm Broomell (412) 562-2446, jkamm@usw.org

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-applauds-plrb-ruling-in-favor-of-pitt-grad-union-300808654.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pSOUNDING THE ALARM ON DROWSY DRIVING : Super 8 by Wyndham Partners with Actor Giacomo Gianniotti to Launch #JourneySafe Campaign
PU
12:33pDISCOVERY : TLC'S ‘7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS' RETURNS WITH A HOUSE FULL OF TEENAGERS – AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES ALONG WITH IT
PU
12:33pCELEBRITY COOKING DISASTERS ENTER CULINARY BOOT CAMP IN BRAND-NEW SEASON OF WORST COOKS IN AMERICA : Celebrity edition
PU
12:33pSM PRIME HOLDINGS INC. : sets final P10-billion bond offer
AQ
12:33pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : CDN Tuning for OTT - "Why Doesn't it Already do That ...
PU
12:33pPLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pKROGER : $3 billion splurge set to hit earnings, shares slide
RE
12:32pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pSHUROOQ : Partners with Shaza Hotels For Management of Sharjah Collection Retreats
BU
12:30pFACEBOOK : takes down fake accounts in UK, Romania
RE
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.