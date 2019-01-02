Log in
USW United Steelworkers : Local 134L & Farrel Corporation Toy Drive Helps Families in Connecticut Community

01/02/2019 | 11:09pm CET

Jan 02, 2019

Members of USW Local Union 134L showed they have big hearts by facilitating a toy drive to benefit their local St. Vincent dePaul. John Kostick, Jesse Philippi and Tyrell Knighton coordinated the drive, helping raise more than $1,000 in donations and gifts that would go toward the organization's Derby Shelter. The donations helped 20 families and came from members of Local 134L, Unit 20, Farrel Corp. salary employees, and from the local which was matched by the company.

Click here to share your #USWCares story.

Disclaimer

USW - United Steelworkers published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 22:08:02 UTC
