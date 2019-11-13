Log in
USW United Steelworkers : Mourns Passing of District 12 Director Robert LaVenture

11/13/2019 | 05:25pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 13, 2019

CONTACT: Jess Kamm Broomell (412) 562-2444, jkamm@usw.org

PITTSBURGH - USW International President Tom Conway issued the following statement on the passing of USW District 12 Director Robert LaVenture:

'It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that District 12 Director Robert LaVenture passed away today.

'Bob was a tireless union activist who always fought on the side of working people, first in his home state of Wisconsin and later on behalf of our members in District 12.

'Bob joined the labor movement in 1970 when he went to work at an International Harvester - now Navistar - foundry in Waukesha, Wis., as a member of Local 3740. He served many roles, including trustee, local union steward, vice president and president.

'As local president, Bob helped develop the Navistar Education Center, the first employee education center in Wisconsin. He then went on to help develop other education centers as a state AFL-CIO coordinator.

'Bob moved to Concord, Calif., in 1993 and then to Oklahoma in 1998 as a USW International staff rep. He became District 12 Director in 2009.

'As director, Bob was a fierce advocate for American industry and jobs, chairing contract negotiations with EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel, Kaiser Aluminum, ASARCO, and Kennecott Utah Copper, as well as heading the USW Cement Council.

'He was also profoundly dedicated to cross-border solidarity, working closely with our union brothers and sisters at Los Mineros in Mexico, fighting so that all workers could have a better life.

'Bob was a good friend who touched many lives. He will be sorely missed.'

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining, the service and public sectors and higher education. USW District 12 encompasses the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Disclaimer

USW - United Steelworkers published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 22:24:01 UTC
