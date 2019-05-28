USound : Boosts Battery Life of Wireless Earbuds up to 12 Hours by Using MEMS

Austrian microspeaker company USound
has just received an additional equity tranche increasing the last
financing round to $30M. These added funds will accelerate the evolution
of the next MEMS microspeaker generation, boosting the battery life of
wireless earbuds and other wearable devices up to 12 hours.
USound’s current MEMS microspeaker generation already offers more than
50% extended battery life for wireless earbuds compared to systems with
electro-dynamic speakers. The soon available next generation will
integrate an innovative energy recovery audio amplifier resulting into
the most advanced and compact micro audio system on the market. It will
remarkably cutback the power consumption of the device allowing up to 12
hours of battery life for applications like true wireless earbuds
and other wearable devices.
USound MEMS microspeaker is not solely dramatically decreasing the audio
system’s power consumption, but due to its reduced size it also grants
diminishing the diameter and weight of the housing of any wearable,
potentially gaining in comfort and ergonomics for the end consumer. As a
result of its design straightforwardness, its production can be fully
automatized, cutting costs down in manufacturing.
USound MEMS silicon microspeakers technology is based on a membrane
mounted on a number of cantilevers built from PZT (lead zirconate
titanate). When voltage is applied to this material, the crystals in the
PZT expand or shrink making the membrane vibrate which leads to the
generation of sound waves. With this approach, less heat is produced as
well as less sound distortions due to fewer moving parts, creating an
overall more robust system – in contrast to the conventional speaker
systems. Furthermore, USound’s products are the first fully integrated
smart speakers with additional functions such as voice fingerprint,
inherent microphone functionality and ADCs.
USound MEMS microspeakers are now available through the Digi-key
website. USound’s micro audio systems, including its innovative energy
recovery audio amplifier, will be available for selected customers by Q3
2019.
Learn more: https://www.usound.com/
