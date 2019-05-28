Log in
USound : Boosts Battery Life of Wireless Earbuds up to 12 Hours by Using MEMS

05/28/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Austrian microspeaker company USound has just received an additional equity tranche increasing the last financing round to $30M. These added funds will accelerate the evolution of the next MEMS microspeaker generation, boosting the battery life of wireless earbuds and other wearable devices up to 12 hours.

USound’s current MEMS microspeaker generation already offers more than 50% extended battery life for wireless earbuds compared to systems with electro-dynamic speakers. The soon available next generation will integrate an innovative energy recovery audio amplifier resulting into the most advanced and compact micro audio system on the market. It will remarkably cutback the power consumption of the device allowing up to 12 hours of battery life for applications like true wireless earbuds and other wearable devices.

USound MEMS microspeaker is not solely dramatically decreasing the audio system’s power consumption, but due to its reduced size it also grants diminishing the diameter and weight of the housing of any wearable, potentially gaining in comfort and ergonomics for the end consumer. As a result of its design straightforwardness, its production can be fully automatized, cutting costs down in manufacturing.

USound MEMS silicon microspeakers technology is based on a membrane mounted on a number of cantilevers built from PZT (lead zirconate titanate). When voltage is applied to this material, the crystals in the PZT expand or shrink making the membrane vibrate which leads to the generation of sound waves. With this approach, less heat is produced as well as less sound distortions due to fewer moving parts, creating an overall more robust system – in contrast to the conventional speaker systems. Furthermore, USound’s products are the first fully integrated smart speakers with additional functions such as voice fingerprint, inherent microphone functionality and ADCs.

USound MEMS microspeakers are now available through the Digi-key website. USound’s micro audio systems, including its innovative energy recovery audio amplifier, will be available for selected customers by Q3 2019.

Learn more: https://www.usound.com/


© Business Wire 2019
