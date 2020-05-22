Log in
UTAH 4 UTAH: Local Company Streamline Manufacturing Provides Sanitizing Solution to Navajo Nation

05/22/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

In one way or another, COVID-19 has impacted pretty much everyone. But one high-risk community is benefitting from the time, attention and resources provided by a local initiative from Lindon, Utah based Streamline Manufacturing.

COVID-19 is surging through the Navajo community, which is suffering one of the highest infection rates per capita in the country, according to published reports, and is being gravely affected by a shortage of sufficient medical facilities, ICU beds. Of particular issue is the fact that most of the Navajo Nation, with a population of 300,000 that spans an area the size of West Virginia, lacks running water, which makes basic sanitation extremely difficult.

The Navajo Nation has neither the resources nor funding to provide for some very basic necessities during a time when those basics are already in short supply. However, one particular commodity, hand sanitizer, is no longer a concern thanks to Lindon-based Streamline Manufacturing, who recently donated 3,000 gallons, to the Navajo Strong initiative.

“Our company is fortunate to be able to manufacture and donate sanitizer to a Navajo Nation that desperately needs it,” said John Durling, Streamline Manufacturing president and CEO. “We’ve felt honored to apply our corporate mission of doing good by taking part in the relief effort that’s being extended to the Navajo Nation and hope to continue rendering financial and supply support.”

To learn more about the Navajo Strong initiative, email TheNavajoStrong@gmail.com.

About the Company

Streamline Manufacturing is an FDA registered, cGMP compliant, Utah-based contract manufacturing company specializing in personal care products (including but not limited to skin care, hair care, topical ointments, and oral care), dietary supplements, pet and equine products, custom food products and more. For more information visit http://thinkstreamline.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
