Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UTM and Strong Regional Markets Drive Security Appliance Growth in Q4 2018, According to IDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:02pm EST

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, the total security appliance market experienced positive unit shipment and revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18). Worldwide revenue increased 16.7% year over year in 4Q18 to $4.5 billion. Unit shipments experienced similar growth, increasing 20% year over year to nearly 1.1 million units.

The Unified Threat Management (UTM) market segment continued to account for the most significant worldwide revenue growth. This segment accounted for over $220 million more in revenue for 4Q18 than in 3Q18. Despite being the largest overall segment, UTM grew by 19.7% year over year and now accounts for 50.9% of the worldwide security appliance market in 4Q18. Additionally, Web security and Messaging security continue to show strong signs of growth, increasing by 5.5% and 18.1% year over year, respectively. Hybrid VPN and IPsec VPN were the only two market segments to experience declining revenue this quarter, with Hybrid VPN declining by 10.4% year over year and IPsec VPN declining by 20.1% year over year.

Regional Highlights

The United States accounted for 36.7% of total security appliance market revenue in 4Q18, which is down from 39.5% in 3Q18 but up from 36.0% in 4Q17. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) (APeJ) grew 19.1% year over year, while the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region grew 31.8% year over year. UTM, Web security, and a renewed interest in Email security are pushing growth in North America and Europe, while Firewall and IPS remain important for APeJ and MEA.

"The fourth quarter closed out the year on a strong note with double-digit sequential and annual growth, largely stemming from increased UTM penetration worldwide and strong regional growth in the Asia/Pacific and Middle East regions," said Pete Finalle, senior analyst, Security Products.

 
Top 5 Vendors, Worldwide Security Appliance Revenue, Market Share, and Growth, Fourth Quarter of 2018 (revenue in US$ millions)
Vendor  

4Q18
Revenue

 

4Q18
Market
Share

 

4Q17
Revenue

 

4Q17
Market
Share

 

4Q18/4Q17
Growth

1. Cisco   $627.5   14.1%   $546.0   14.3%   14.9%
2. Palo Alto Networks   $569.6   12.8%   $430.9   11.3%   32.2%
3. Fortinet*   $441.4   9.9%   $375.1   9.8%   17.7%
3. Check Point*   $426.2   9.5%   $418.4   10.9%   1.9%
5. Symantec   $186.0   4.2%   $174.0   4.5%   6.9%
Others   $2,214.7   49.6%   $1,882.0   49.2%   17.7%
Total   $4,465.3   100%   $3,826.3   100%   16.7%
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker Q4 2018, March 7, 2019

* Note: IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide security appliance market when there is a difference of one percent or less in the share of revenues or shipments among two or more vendors.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide revenue market share for the top 5 security appliance companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

About IDC Trackers
IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pSHUROOQ : Partners with Shaza Hotels For Management of Sharjah Collection Retreats
BU
12:30pFACEBOOK : takes down fake accounts in UK, Romania
RE
12:30pSTERICYCLE ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS : Continues Strategic Partnership With Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA)
BU
12:30pInvestigation of Bridgepoint Education Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12:30pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
BU
12:29pFreestone Resources Announces Recent Major Positive Developments and Agreements
BU
12:29pBANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : New DBP head vows to sustain development initiatives
AQ
12:29pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. - AKRX
PR
12:28pMICROSOFT : Comedian/actor Joel McHale to play ‘Devil May Cry 5' on next Xbox Sessions
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.