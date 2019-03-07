UTM and Strong Regional Markets Drive Security Appliance Growth in Q4 2018, According to IDC

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, the total security appliance market experienced positive unit shipment and revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18). Worldwide revenue increased 16.7% year over year in 4Q18 to $4.5 billion. Unit shipments experienced similar growth, increasing 20% year over year to nearly 1.1 million units.

The Unified Threat Management (UTM) market segment continued to account for the most significant worldwide revenue growth. This segment accounted for over $220 million more in revenue for 4Q18 than in 3Q18. Despite being the largest overall segment, UTM grew by 19.7% year over year and now accounts for 50.9% of the worldwide security appliance market in 4Q18. Additionally, Web security and Messaging security continue to show strong signs of growth, increasing by 5.5% and 18.1% year over year, respectively. Hybrid VPN and IPsec VPN were the only two market segments to experience declining revenue this quarter, with Hybrid VPN declining by 10.4% year over year and IPsec VPN declining by 20.1% year over year.

Regional Highlights

The United States accounted for 36.7% of total security appliance market revenue in 4Q18, which is down from 39.5% in 3Q18 but up from 36.0% in 4Q17. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) (APeJ) grew 19.1% year over year, while the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region grew 31.8% year over year. UTM, Web security, and a renewed interest in Email security are pushing growth in North America and Europe, while Firewall and IPS remain important for APeJ and MEA.

"The fourth quarter closed out the year on a strong note with double-digit sequential and annual growth, largely stemming from increased UTM penetration worldwide and strong regional growth in the Asia/Pacific and Middle East regions," said Pete Finalle, senior analyst, Security Products.

Top 5 Vendors, Worldwide Security Appliance Revenue, Market Share, and Growth, Fourth Quarter of 2018 (revenue in US$ millions) Vendor 4Q18

Revenue 4Q18

Market

Share 4Q17

Revenue 4Q17

Market

Share 4Q18/4Q17

Growth 1. Cisco $627.5 14.1% $546.0 14.3% 14.9% 2. Palo Alto Networks $569.6 12.8% $430.9 11.3% 32.2% 3. Fortinet* $441.4 9.9% $375.1 9.8% 17.7% 3. Check Point* $426.2 9.5% $418.4 10.9% 1.9% 5. Symantec $186.0 4.2% $174.0 4.5% 6.9% Others $2,214.7 49.6% $1,882.0 49.2% 17.7% Total $4,465.3 100% $3,826.3 100% 16.7% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker Q4 2018, March 7, 2019

* Note: IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide security appliance market when there is a difference of one percent or less in the share of revenues or shipments among two or more vendors.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide revenue market share for the top 5 security appliance companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005498/en/