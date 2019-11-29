Log in
News : Companies

UTS Marketing : DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

11/29/2019 | 07:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UTS MARKETING SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6113)

DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') has resolved to declare a special dividend of HK5 cents per share (the ''Special Dividend''). The Special Dividend will be payable on or around 23 December 2019 to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 13 December 2019 (the record date).

In order to qualify for the Special Dividend, all duly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 13 December 2019.

On behalf of the Board

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Limited

Ng Chee Wai

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Ng Chee Wai (Chairman), Mr. Lee Koon Yew (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Kwan Kah Yew; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lee Shu Sum Sam, Mr. Kow Chee Seng and Mr. Chan Hoi Kuen Matthew.

Disclaimer

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:27:02 UTC
