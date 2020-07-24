UTS Marketing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY IN MALAYSIA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UTS MARKETING SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 6113)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY IN MALAYSIA

THE ACQUISITION

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 24 July 2020 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Acquisition Agreements with the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition, pursuant to which the Purchaser has agreed to purchase, and the Vendor has agreed to sell, the Property at the Consideration of RM17,934,870 (equivalent to approximately HK$32,910,490).

The principal terms of the Acquisition Agreements are summarized below.