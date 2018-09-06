UTSA Expands Downtown Campus with a National Security Collaboration Center and Planned New School of Data Science

The University of Texas at San Antonio today announced it has received a
$70 million commitment from The University of Texas System Board of
Regents for construction of two new facilities at its Downtown Campus
for a National Security Collaboration Center and a proposed School of
Data Science.
The funding, approved today by Regents and designated from the Permanent
University Fund, significantly advances UTSA President Taylor Eighmy’s
vision of creating new academic and research initiatives that serve as
economic catalysts for San Antonio and further position the city and
university as global leaders in cybersecurity, data science, artificial
intelligence, and information management and technology.
“The economic future and well-being of San Antonio is very much tied to
big data, data sciences, information management and technology, and
cybersecurity. By creating an ecosystem here that brings together the
business strengths of our community and the research expertise of UTSA,
we will establish San Antonio as the Silicon Valley-equivalent for data
science, information management and cybersecurity,” said Eighmy.
“Establishing a School of Data Science and the National Security
Collaboration Center in the heart of San Antonio’s urban core will
attract more critical mass to our community – more businesses, more
investors, and more talent,” added Eighmy. “I am extremely grateful to
the Board of Regents for recognizing this tremendous potential for San
Antonio and UTSA’s key role in bringing this transformation to our
region.”
According to a study conducted by Frost & Sullivan for the Center for
Cyber Safety and Education, two-thirds of global cybersecurity employers
said they did not have enough employees to address current threats. By
2022, it is estimated there will be a demand for an additional 1.8
million information security and technology professionals in the United
States to keep critical information and intellectual property safe.
The $33 million National Security Collaboration Center will comprise
80,000 square feet of innovation space, laboratories and research
facilities and will serve as a hub for government, university and
industry partners in the cybersecurity field. It will focus on
forensics, visualization and analytics, network security, cyber
training/workforce development, big data analytics and privacy,
post-quantum cryptography, cyber physical systems and embedded security,
security of the cloud, attack and threat modeling and mitigation,
machine learning and artificial intelligence, platform and software
integrity, and hardware integrity.
Several prominent businesses including Parsons, Raytheon, Booz Allen
Hamilton, Noblis and Accenture have expressed their intentions to join
the NSCC. UTSA has already established federal partnership agreements
with the National Security Agency, U.S. Army Research Laboratory, the
U.S. Secret Service, 24th Air Forces Cyber and 25th Air Force. To
further strengthen the ecosystem, the U.S. Department of Energy's
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Idaho National Laboratory and
Sandia National Laboratories have all executed partnership agreements
with UTSA to work within the NSCC.
“I believe the only way we can move at the speed of relevance in the
21st century is to collaborate and innovate more deeply between
universities, government, and private companies in order to explore
creative solutions. The model UTSA is creating will help the entire
community move forward faster together to create economic opportunity
and protect national security,” said Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, Commander,
Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.
When construction is completed, the $57 million School of Data Science
building will comprise 138,000 square feet of classrooms, laboratories
and research space. The initiative will place UTSA’s 70-plus faculty
members in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data and analytics, and
artificial intelligence under one roof in the heart of the city,
providing government, industry and community partners with access to
UTSA’s nationally recognized programs and talent.
The proposed School of Data Science will include UTSA’s existing
departments of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Statistics & Data
Sciences, Information Systems and Cyber Security, and the UTSA Open
Cloud Institute. These departments will be co-located in the new
facility.
At that time, UTSA will seek approval from both the Board of Regents and
the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to formally establish the
school. UTSA will continue to offer bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and
certificate programs to expand the pipeline of highly trained
professionals who protect government and business networks. Enrollment
in these programs is expected to grow significantly after the new
building is opened.
“Serving our members in a rapidly changing digital marketplace requires
employees who can outsmart cybercriminals and analyze complex data,”
USAA Chief Executive Officer Stuart Parker said. “The foresight,
collaboration and innovation that UTSA is facilitating through these IT
and cybersecurity initiatives will generate the skills we need for the
future in our home city of San Antonio.”
Initial cost for the two facilities is estimated to be $90 million and
UTSA intends to move swiftly to identify and pursue additional funding
resources for the remainder of the construction. Specific locations for
the two buildings on the Downtown Campus and construction schedules are
being assessed as part of a larger planning process currently underway
to achieve the full potential of the university’s Main and Downtown
campuses. That includes maximizing UTSA’s downtown location and
resources, and collaborating university-wide with business, community
and civic leaders to bring a new era of education, job training and job
creation to San Antonio.
“This is exactly what we need to continue building a sustainable
workforce pipeline for big data and information management companies
here in San Antonio,” said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President and Chief
Executive Officer of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation.
“Having a vibrant downtown campus with dedicated entities focused on
data science and cyber security supports our targeted growth strategy in
IT and cybersecurity to recruit and retain quality employers. This is an
incredibly exciting development and will help us immeasurably.”
The UTSA Downtown Campus is also home to the UTSA College of
Architecture, Construction and Planning, the UTSA College of Public
Policy, and several programs in the UTSA College of Education and Human
Development.
