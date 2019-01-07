UV Angel : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/uvangel/
UV Angel
LVCC North Hall 6638
CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
http://uvangel.com/
About UV Angel
UV Partners, Inc. is a technology-based company utilizing its patented
UV Angel® Technology platform to provide automated, UV-C disinfection
for frequently-touched hard to disinfect surfaces like smartphones,
keyboards, touchscreens, and equipment in healthcare facilities, food
service outlets, retail stores, offices, and other environments where
employee and customer well-being is a priority. Visit www.uvangel.com
for more information.
