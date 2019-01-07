UV Angel : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/uvangel/

Company: UV Angel Booth/Stand: LVCC North Hall 6638 Event: CES 2019 Jan 8 - 11, 2019 Las Vegas, NV, US Web: http://uvangel.com/

About UV Angel

UV Partners, Inc. is a technology-based company utilizing its patented UV Angel® Technology platform to provide automated, UV-C disinfection for frequently-touched hard to disinfect surfaces like smartphones, keyboards, touchscreens, and equipment in healthcare facilities, food service outlets, retail stores, offices, and other environments where employee and customer well-being is a priority. Visit www.uvangel.com for more information.

