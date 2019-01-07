Log in
UV Angel : to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/uvangel/

Company:   UV Angel
LVCC North Hall 6638

Event: CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
http://uvangel.com/

About UV Angel

UV Partners, Inc. is a technology-based company utilizing its patented UV Angel® Technology platform to provide automated, UV-C disinfection for frequently-touched hard to disinfect surfaces like smartphones, keyboards, touchscreens, and equipment in healthcare facilities, food service outlets, retail stores, offices, and other environments where employee and customer well-being is a priority. Visit www.uvangel.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
