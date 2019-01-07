UV Partners : Launches New Product at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show that Simultaneously Disinfects Germ-Ridden Mobile Phones while Wirelessly Charging

UV Partners, the developer of the UV Angel® Technology platform, today
announced that UV Angel Aura Clean & Charge, an automated device that
combines UV-C light disinfection technology with wireless charging, is
being unveiled at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The
multifaceted UV disinfection device, combined with the convenience and
power of Qi-certified wireless charging, can be utilized in healthcare,
commerce, education, and residential environments.
In a study by the University of Arizona1, scientists found
that mobile phones carry 10 times more bacteria than toilet seats – a
staggering statistic considering mobile phones are used an average of 47
times a day2. UV Partners has created a solution with Aura
Clean & Charge that helps solve that problem by using the UV Angel’s
intelligent, automated disinfecting technology to eliminate bacteria on
frequently touched surfaces, such as mobile phones, without interrupting
natural patterns of behavior and workflow.
At CES, UV Partners will be alongside strategic partner, GHSP (booth
#6638, LVCC North Hall), to demonstrate several other disinfection
technology products that integrate with premium appliances, automotive
applications, self-service terminals, keyboards, laptops, and medical
devices.
“Each year, tens of thousands of people are infected with bacteria from
public environments,” said Tom Byrne, CEO, UV Angel. “At UV Angel, we
are proud to have developed a pioneering technology platform used in the
fight against bacteria-related infections. We are excited that our
automated technology is advancing in our branded products, and with OEM
and licensing partners, to give a proactive approach to building safer
and healthier environments for customers, employees, and families.”
UV Angel Aura Clean & Charge is built on UV Angel Technology, a
proprietary and patented platform of disinfection technologies that can
be used in many products and applications and licensed to partners
across a variety of sectors. It automatically and continually disinfects
hundreds of surfaces, with clinical studies showing more than a 99%
reduction in bacteria levels on surfaces.
“Aura Clean & Charge demonstrates how well our UV Angel disinfection
technology platform can be incorporated with other systems, products and
environments,” said Dave Baarman, CTO at UV Partners. “The ability to
simultaneously disinfect while charging and not disrupt workflow is a
game-changer and opens up the possibility for future products that
combine multiple technologies and uses.” Baarman, who holds hundreds of
patents, was one of the early developers of wireless charging technology
and is bringing the same efforts and rigor to developing technology at
UV Partners.
UV Partners will also be demonstrating its technology at Digital
Experience, an invite-only media event, held at the Mirage hotel on
January 7th, 2019 at 7:00pm.
ABOUT UV Partners, Inc. UV Partners, Inc. is a technology-based
company utilizing its patented UV Angel® Technology platform to provide
automated, UV-C disinfection for frequently-touched hard to disinfect
surfaces like smartphones, keyboards, touchscreens, and equipment in
healthcare facilities, food service outlets, retail stores, offices, and
other environments where employee and customer well-being is a priority.
Visit www.uvangel.com
for more information.
1https://cals.arizona.edu/news/why-your-cellphone-has-more-germs-toilet
2https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-americans-look-at-their-smartphones-more-than-12-billion-times-daily-even-as-usage-habits-mature-and-device-growth-plateaus-300555703.html
