Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UWG to reopen for face-to-face instruction this fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

Carrollton, Georgia, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of West Georgia is preparing for the full return of students, faculty, and staff to campus in August for in-person instruction for the Fall 2020 semester.

UWG continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and the University System of Georgia to comply with directives and guidelines to safeguard students, faculty, staff and visitors and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on its campus.

“While online instruction is effective and important to maintain as an option for our students, we know the value of an in-person higher education experience, and it is important to see our students continue to grow in that environment beginning in August,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, president of UWG, in a video address to the campus community.

Beginning June 15, UWG faculty and staff began a phased return to on-campus operations to prepare for the full reopening in August. UWG utilized seven working groups made up of cross-functional personnel to develop this approach, and these teams continue to work collaboratively to begin implementing the plan across the university.

Due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are subject to change, and UWG has developed contingency plans should it be necessary to shift back to remote delivery of instruction at any point during the semester. The full plan can be accessed on UWG’s website here.

“This fall, our campus will open to students, faculty, staff, and the communities we serve as the vibrant, welcoming place that invites everyone to learn, grow, and become,” Kelly said. “We are taking steps in this phased return to campus to make sure we are ready to offer that experience to our students in a fashion that promotes health and safety.”

Students, faculty and staff will be expected to follow the best practices recommended by state public health officials and the CDC to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to include:

  • Monitor their health every day to report relevant information and whether they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19
  • Follow physical distancing guidelines
  • Clean and disinfect shared and personal spaces.

Additionally, everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a cloth face covering over their mouth and nose in appropriate settings on campus.

The new guidelines will affect nearly all areas of campus life – from academics to social activities – and more details will be published soon on the UWG website. The university will balance the interactions that make a residential campus like UWG so valuable with a priority of creating a safe environment.

“Our goal with all of the protocols we’re implementing is to build a culture of mutual respect for each other as we return to campus,” Kelly said. “We are so excited to be able to offer a full, dynamic experience to our students this fall in the safest, most considerate ways possible.”

Attachment 

Sam Gentry
The University of West Georgia 
678-839-2285
sgentry@westga.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pIDTECHEX : Thermal Management for 5G
PR
12:35pFOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION : Plans to Spin-out Avoca and Timor Tenements, Victoria to Leviathan Gold Ltd. the Shares of Which Will be Distributed to Shareholders
AQ
12:35pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Information Document relating to 4,000,000 new ordinary shares
EQ
12:35pSERVICESOURCE : to be Added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes
BU
12:33pDRAFTKINGS : Launches Mobile Casino App in New Jersey
AQ
12:32pNATIVE EN LIQUIDATION : Publication of the Unaudited 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements and Trading Suspension
PU
12:32pPRESS RELEASE | JUNE 23, 2020 Statement from Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham I am pleased to welcome two new staff joining the U.S. Census Bureau.
PU
12:32pJD SPORTS FASHION : Restructuring of Go Outdoors
PU
12:32pMEDIASET S.P.A. : Publication of the answers to shareholder?s questions relating to the shareholders' meeting of 26 june 2020
PU
12:31pTSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD. (NYSE : TNP) to Present at June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2APPLE INC. : Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town
3LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group