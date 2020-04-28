UWorld : Acquires RxPrep to Offer Online Learning for Aspiring Pharmacists

UWorld will continue RxPrep’s mission to prepare pharmacy students to succeed on their exams with premium content, intuitive technology, and a superior customer experience.

UWorld, trusted by more than 2 million students for high-stakes online learning tools, has acquired RxPrep, a leading provider of online review courses for aspiring pharmacists studying for the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examinations (NAPLEX®) and the Pharmacist Law Exams. The acquisition continues UWorld’s growth in providing quality learning tools to students across the healthcare field.

RxPrep products are the trusted resource for faculty and administrators at pharmacy schools across the country. RxPrep publishes the definitive study guide and book for NAPLEX and the California and Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Examinations (CPJE and MPJE®). Partnering with UWorld, RxPrep customers will experience a familiar active learning approach to exam preparation with access to the same content they know and trust, plus new mobile apps with practice questions and comprehensive explanations for on-the-go study.

“After 20 years, RxPrep is universally known by pharmacy students, and my team and I are excited to continue building great pharmacy education products as part of UWorld,” said Karen Shapiro, PharmD, BCPS, RxPrep’s CEO and founder.

The acquisition is a reflection of UWorld’s dedication to deploying the highest-quality and most rigorous learning tools to other healthcare verticals. UWorld will apply this approach to helping pharmacy students prepare for their exams by bringing various product enhancements, technology improvements, and a superior customer experience to RxPrep customers.

“RxPrep is a perfect product extension and cultural fit for UWorld,” said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., UWorld’s founder and CEO. “Its team has decades of experience, is highly respected, and is focused on doing what is best for students by providing high-quality content and instruction.”

About UWorld

UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the ACT®, SAT®, CFA, CPA, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE®, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com.

About RxPrep

Since 2001, RxPrep's pharmacy licensure reviews for the NAPLEX® and pharmacy law exams have been the preferred study material used by top pharmacy schools, the largest chain employers, and the majority of U.S. and foreign graduates. The RxPrep team includes experienced pharmacists who practice in areas which are tested heavily, including community practice, hospital practice (such as internal medicine, infectious disease, pediatrics, cardiology, and critical care), and other clinical specialties (such as oncology, pharmacokinetics, and biostatistics). The student-preferred lecturers are invited to teach in the video course. To learn more, please visit RxPrep.com.

