UWorld : Now Helps Physician Assistants (PAs) Prepare for Exams

12/02/2019 | 12:09pm EST

The new PANCE | PANRE question bank offers practice questions modeled after rotation-specific clinical scenarios that PAs will encounter on the exam and in real-life patient interaction.

UWorld, the leading medical admissions, licensure, and boards exam prep provider, today announced the launch of a new product to help physician assistant (PA) students and practicing PAs prepare for their PANCE and PANRE exams. This product launch represents UWorld’s continued expansion into the healthcare space.

True to UWorld’s core mission, this latest digital learning tool was developed with the goal of not only preparing PA students to pass the high-stakes exams but also enabling them to become better clinicians. Written by content authors who are practicing PAs with extensive clinical experience, UWorld’s PANCE | PANRE question bank (QBank) offers practice questions modeled after rotation-specific clinical scenarios that PA students and practicing PAs will encounter on the exam and in real-life patient interaction.

“We built our PANCE | PANRE QBank to mirror the new 2019 PANCE exam content blueprint issued by the NCCPA, with scenario-based questions organized according to medical systems and segmented into medical fields of interest,” said Dayne Hollmuller, M.P.A.S, PA-C, UWorld content development team member. “Each question is at or above the increased difficulty level of the updated blueprint so that students will be confident and thoroughly prepared, and will know what to expect on exam day.”

Like its flagship product, the USMLE suite of test prep QBanks, UWorld’s PANCE | PANRE QBank comes with features that have defined the company as a trusted industry leader. These include:

  • A comprehensive question bank with 1,000+ questions created by practicing PAs;
  • in-depth explanations of all answer choices that provide a detailed understanding of concepts;
  • vivid illustrations; and
  • digital flashcards and other note-taking options that improve review and increase retention.

“We are excited about this launch and look forward to equipping PA students nationwide with this learning tool to prepare them to excel on the PANCE or the PANRE, in the case of recertifying PAs,” said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., UWorld’s founder and CEO. “Over 1 million students have trusted UWorld to prepare for and pass their high-stakes exams, and we’re confident that PA students will now enjoy similar success using our platform.”

To learn more about UWorld’s new PANCE | PANRE online learning tool, visit Medical.UWorld.com/PA.

About UWorld

UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld’s mission is an obsession with quality, so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the ACT, SAT, CPA, MCAT, NCLEX, USMLE, ABIM, or ABFM, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com.


© Business Wire 2019
