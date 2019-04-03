Log in
UXIN BRS KHC WTW: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

04/03/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019
Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Get additional information about UXIN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019
Class Period: February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019

Get additional information about BRS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bristow-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019
Class Period: July 6, 2015 and February 21, 2019

Get additional information about KHC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-kraft-heinz-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2019
Class Period: May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019

Get additional information about WTW: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/weight-watchers-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
