Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UXIN DPLO CNDT CRCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019
Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Get additional information about UXIN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019
Class Period: February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019

Get additional information about DPLO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/diplomat-pharmacy-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2019
Class Period: February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018

Get additional information about CNDT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/conduent-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019
Class Period: March 27, 2015 and April 1, 2019

Get additional information about CRCM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/care-com-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aPETROX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PTC
AQ
11:20aAIRBUS : Boeing quarterly orders halve, deliveries tumble on 737 MAX grounding
RE
11:20aAIRBUS : Boeing quarterly orders halve, deliveries tumble on 737 MAX grounding
RE
11:20aOman's share index closes higher marginally
AQ
11:19aTORSTAR CORPORATION : to Report 2019 First Quarter Results
AQ
11:19aADEVINTA ASA : - Update on shares held by primary insiders after completion of the Demerger
AQ
11:19aNH HOTEL : Minor Hotels, NH Hotel Group to debut Anantara brand in Spain
AQ
11:19aIssue of Equity and PDMR sharedealing
AQ
11:19aWORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS : Receives 2019 CRO Leadership Awards for Outstanding Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality and Reliability
BU
11:18aSTANTEC : awarded prestigious RoSPA Order of Distinction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3China wants to ban bitcoin mining
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 9, 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About