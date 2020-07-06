Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber, Postmates deal would dominate Los Angeles, Miami markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:29pm EDT
Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota

Uber Technologies Inc's plan to buy Postmates Inc could pose problems in Miami and Los Angeles where the two dominate the food delivery market, according to antitrust experts who said it would be difficult to set up an asset sale to resolve the issue.

Uber, the No. 3 in restaurant food delivery, said on Monday it would buy No. 4 Postmates for $2.65 billion (2.12 billion pounds) after its plan to buy Grubhub Inc fell apart.

With the deal, Doordash remains the industry leader at 45% of sales for May, Uber Eats becomes No. 2 at 30% and Grubhub would be No. 3 at 23%, according to research firm Second Measure.

The merged company would see its market share jump to 78% in Miami, 50% in Los Angeles and 43% in Phoenix, according to data published by the research firm in June. Enforcers will likely look at the deal's impact on cities because the effect of less competition -- perhaps higher delivery fees or less pay to drivers -- is likely to be felt most in cities rather than nationally.

Normally antitrust enforcers require company assets to be sold -- like a factory -- to ensure that industry rivals can compete. But it's not clear what could be done to redress lost competition from this deal since the most obvious assets are deals with restaurants and drivers who are often gig workers, antitrust experts said.

The difficult task facing enforcers would be to allow the companies to combine but to leave space for rivals to grow in the cities where the worst concentration occurs, said Chris Sagers, who teaches at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Geoffrey Manne, president of the International Center for Law and Economics, argued the deal should easily win antitrust approval, saying that if the big companies raise their rates new firms could easily enter the market.

The deal will be reviewed by the Justice Department or Federal Trade Commission to ensure that it complies with antitrust law.

Antitrust enforcers may also look at the effect of the deal on drivers, whose daily pay could fall if the number of companies competing for their services is reduced.

"Historically, the agencies have not paid much attention to labor," said Henry Su, formerly with the FTC and now with Constantine Cannon LLP. "This may be a good test case to look at the driver side of things. At a minimum, you can't ignore that this is an issue."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. 4.42% 72.96 Delayed Quote.43.65%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 6.00% 32.52 Delayed Quote.3.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pFinancials Up With Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:02pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Services Sector Reading -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:01pBlackstone eyes U.S. $7.5billion for mezzanine debt
RE
05:01pHealth Care Up On Covid Treatment Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:00pIndustrials Up As Boeing Tests Continue -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:59pGoogle, Facebook and Twitter Suspend Review of Hong Kong Requests for User Data -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:54pDakota pipeline investors could face major hit after adverse ruling
RE
04:41pMaterials Up As Chinese Stock Market Strength Bodes Well For Demand -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:36pWall Street jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery
RE
04:31pTreasury Yields Edge Higher on Recovery Optimism -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4AMS AG : AMS : European Commission Clears Ams's Acquisition of Osram Licht
5KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group