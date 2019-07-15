Uber Technologies : 2019 Diversity Report

Written by Bo Young Lee, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

At Uber, our mission is to ignite opportunity by setting the world in motion. We see direct parallels between how we ignite opportunitythroughour company and how we ignite itwithinour company. But we also know that a solely data-driven approach will never be sufficient, because diversity and inclusion is more than a box to check or a target to hit. The numbers matter, but they're only a starting point; a commitment to diversity and inclusion has to run much deeper.

That's why we've set an audacious goal: to make Uber the most diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace on the planet. And we're not just setting high expectations for our own good. We're aiming sky-high because we know from experience that reducing and eliminating inequity is hard to do if all you shoot for is incremental change.

Since our last diversity report, Uber has experienced significant growth in both total population as well as overall percentages of women, Asian, Black/African American, and Hispanic/Latinx employees in our workforce. Here are some of the highlights:

From 2018 to 2019, the total population of women grew 42.3%, most notably in tech, a 2.9 percentage point increase in women globally across functions.

Global representation of women in leadership roles grew +7.1 percentage points , most notably in non-tech functions where it grew +12.5 percentage points.

Our US Black/African American and Hispanic/Latinx employee populations grew by 44.5% and 73.5%, respectively, most notably in tech, up 65.0% and 74.3%, respectively.

We also made progress in overall representation in the US at the leadership level-Asian +2.7 percentage points, Black/African American +0.5, and Hispanic/Latinx +1.3-both for men and women and across non-tech and tech functions

To see all of the data for yourself, and learn more about Uber's approach, I hope you'll check out our full report here.