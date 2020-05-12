Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber approaches Grubhub with acquisition offer: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

Ride-sharing company Uber is in talks to buy food delivery company Grubhub in an all-stock deal.

That's according to sources familiar with the matter.

A merger could give Uber's delivery arm Uber Eats a leg up on market leader DoorDash, turning the crowded U.S. food delivery market into what one analyst called a quote "two-horse race."

The potential acquisition suggests that Uber is doubling down on its fastest-growing service to adapt to what is likely to be a long business interruption.

Uber Eats has been a drag for the company since its 2014 inception due to heavy spending on customer promotions and driver incentives

But the service's first-quarter revenue soared more than 50% as stay-at-home measures shuttered restaurants and upended Uber's core business of shuttling people around from place to place.

The potential merger has sparked comments from lawmakers concerned about low wages for drivers and exploitation of local restaurants.

But antitrust experts said the deal, if signed, would likely win approval from regulators.

The value of the deal remains undisclosed and sources say there is still no certainty the two companies will reach an agreement.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07aEBRD cuts GDP forecast for the 37 countries in its region, sees 3.5% contraction
RE
01:06aMore than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt
RE
01:06aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on fears of second wave of virus infections
RE
01:03aGaming firm Razer to roll out mask vending machines in Singapore
RE
12:50aMalaysia's first-quarter economic growth slows to 0.7%, better than forecast
RE
12:45aWOOLWORTHS : launches new range to make eating healthier easier
PU
12:25aEMORY UNIVERSITY : Transformative solar power agreement will help Emory reduce greenhouse gas emissions
PU
12:21aDaimler-BAIC joint venture is 'moderately positive' on China's 2020 auto market - CEO
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aJapan's big banks boost lending as pandemic intensifies corporate funding strains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group