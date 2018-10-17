Uber boosts bond offering to $2 billion - Bloomberg

The offering includes a $1.5 billion portion of eight-year bonds, up from an originally planned $1 billion. The rest $500 million has a five-year tenure, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-16/uber-is-said-to-boost-bond-sale-to-2-billion-as-orders-swell.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi has said the company is on track to go public next year, with media reports that U.S. banks bidding to run the offering are valuing Uber at $120 billion.

