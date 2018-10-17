Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Uber boosts bond offering to $2 billion - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 12:35am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc increased the size of its debut bond offering to $2 billion (1.5 billion pounds) as orders for the private placement swelled, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the sale.

The offering includes a $1.5 billion portion of eight-year bonds, up from an originally planned $1 billion. The rest $500 million has a five-year tenure, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-16/uber-is-said-to-boost-bond-sale-to-2-billion-as-orders-swell.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi has said the company is on track to go public next year, with media reports that U.S. banks bidding to run the offering are valuing Uber at $120 billion.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:35aUber boosts bond offering to $2 billion - Bloomberg
RE
10/16South Korea central bank to keep rates unchanged but signal November hike - Reuters poll
RE
10/14Kuroda says BOJ will use interest rates to signal exit from easy policy - Bloomberg
RE
10/12MNUCHIN : Trump respects Fed but likes low interest rates -CNBC
RE
10/12China shrugs off weak markets with $3 billion dollar bond sale
RE
10/12Thai central bank chief sees no pressure to raise interest rates
RE
10/12China's $3 Billion Bond Sale Defies Global Markets Slump -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/11Utilities Down as Traders Hedge on Rates -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10/11Wall St. extends slide with trade and rates in focus
RE
10/11Dollar sinks on stock losses, falling bond yields
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : Netflix eases Wall Street worries with record quarter
2NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..
3BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
4ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED : ALKANE RESOURCES : Strategic Investment in Calidus Resources
5SMARTFINANCIAL INC : SmartFinancial Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.