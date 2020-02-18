Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber closing office in downtown Los Angeles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 11:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the NYSE in New York

Uber Technologies Inc is closing its office in downtown Los Angeles, where the ride-hailing company employs customer support staff, to focus on its bigger locations.

The move was reported earlier on Tuesday by the LA Times newspaper, which also added that the step will result in the elimination of about 80 jobs.

An Uber spokesman confirmed the closure in an emailed statement.

The jobs from the office being closed will be shifted to a customer support office of Uber in Manila, the LA Times reported, citing sources and a recording of comments from an Uber manager.

Uber did not comment on the job losses mentioned in the report.

Earlier this month, Uber, which is backed by Japanese technology investment giant SoftBank Group Corp, moved forward by a year its target to achieve a measure of profitability to the fourth quarter of 2020, but added it still expects to lose a total of more than $1 billion (£769 million) this year.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company's total revenue rose 37% to $4.07 billion on a yearly basis while its net loss widened to $1.1 billion from a loss of $887 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -4.89% 5269 End-of-day quote.12.44%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1.31% 40.18 Delayed Quote.35.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:40aChina threatened to harm Czech companies over Taiwan visit - letter
RE
12:34aYen slips as infection rate slows, Chinese stimulus eyed
RE
12:34aYen slips as infection rate slows, Chinese stimulus eyed
RE
12:26aAsia stocks rise on lull in virus worry, euro still weak
RE
12:26aAsia stocks rise on lull in virus worry, euro still weak
RE
12:24aMalaysia's Kimanis crude exports to halve in April due to maintenance - sources
RE
12:16aBrexit brings record number of businesses to Netherlands in 2019
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/18Oil gains as optimism grows economic impact of coronavirus outbreak may be brief
RE
02/18Oil gains as optimism grows economic impact of coronavirus outbreak may be brief
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACT AND PRIMARY..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group