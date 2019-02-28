Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber in advanced talks to buy Middle East rival Careem - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:38pm EST
Careem employees walk past the company headquarters in Dubai.

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced discussions to buy its Dubai-based rival Careem Networks FZ, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies may announce a cash-and-stock transaction that values Careem at about $3 billion (2 billion pounds) in the coming weeks, the report said.

Uber did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Careem declined to comment.

Negotiations are going on and no final decision has been taken, according to the report.

Uber, which is on track to go public this year, has been seeking new avenues of growth even as it faces severe competition in its core business of ride hailing.

Uber has received estimates from IPO bankers that have pegged its value at up to $120 billion, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59pU.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Fourth Quarter - 2nd Update
DJ
01:57pTrump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit -2-
DJ
01:57pTrump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit Without Agreement -- 5th Update
DJ
01:56pStocks fall on China economic weakness, tempered trade hopes
RE
01:56pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : The EU Bank boosts its support to Jordan
PU
01:55pNew York City Innovation Collective Invites Tech Leaders to The NYC Tech Bubble Burst’ Event on February 28
SE
01:53pU.S. economic growth in 2018 misses Trump's 3 percent target
RE
01:46pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 28, 2019 U.S. Census Bureau Releases Revised Economic Indicator Calendar The U.S. Census Bureau announced updates to the 2019 economic indicator release schedule for the November and December statistical months.
PU
01:43pUber, Lyft to offer some drivers shares in stock market listing
RE
01:42pHuawei units plead not guilty to U.S. trade secret theft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.