Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber in talks to buy Dubai ride-hailing rival Careem - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:57pm CEST
The Uber application is seen on a mobile phone in London

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to buy Dubai-based rival Careem Networks FZ for about $2 billion to $2.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

No final decisions have been made, and the companies may decide against the transaction, according to Bloomberg.

Uber and Careem held preliminary talks in July to combine their Middle Eastern ride-hailing services, hoping to resolve a costly rivalry in the region, Bloomberg had previously reported.

Careem declined to comment and Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uber, which is on track to go public next year, has been seeking new avenues of growth even as it battles intense competition in its core business of riding hailing.

The company has been building services such as food delivery and freight hauling, and, in April, acquired electric bike service JUMP Bikes to offer U.S. passengers an alternative to cars.

SoftBank, which is the majority stakeholder in Uber, has opened up the possibility of combining Uber with other ride-hailing assets the Japanese group owns across Asia. SoftBank has stakes in Singapore-based Grab and India's Ola.

At the time of the investment, SoftBank said it wants Uber to focus on growing in the United States, Europe, Latin America and Australia - not Asia, which has been among the most costly and competitive regions for the ride-hailing company, a source had told Reuters.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.41% 10945 End-of-day quote.18.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15pThe Seidel Diesel Group Acquires Associated Fuel Injection of Modesto, California
SE
07:12pTrump adviser eyes entitlement cuts to plug U.S. budget gaps
RE
07:03pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Joint Declaration
PU
06:58pKELLER AND HECKMAN LLP : Katia Merten-Lentz to Present "Cooperation Between Singaporean and French Innovation for Nurturing the Future" at the Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology
PU
06:57pUber in talks to buy Dubai ride-hailing rival Careem - Bloomberg
RE
06:33pQualcomm, Apple kick off second trial seeking iPhone import ban
RE
06:31pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Note Yield Pulls Back From 3%
DJ
06:28pTrump economic adviser says U.S. wants serious trade talks with China
RE
06:28pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa sharpens expertise in agricultural statistics
PU
06:28pOil dips as Sino-U.S. trade tensions deepen, new tariffs due
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
4UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
5VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.