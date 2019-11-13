Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber launches new safety features in UK as it fights for new license

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:03pm EST
Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London

Uber launched a set of new safety features in Britain on Thursday as it battles to retain its taxi operating license in the face of concerns about passenger safety.

The measures include a discrimination button enabling drivers and riders to report abuse, enhanced safety training for drivers and a direct connection to the emergency services.

In September, Uber received only a two-month operating license in London, its most important European market, failing to secure a maximum five-year term in a battle with the regulator Transport for London (TfL) which has previously stripped the app of its right to take rides.

The two-month license came with "new conditions to ensure passenger safety" and TfL said at the time it wanted more details from the company.

In 2017, TfL rejected the Silicon Valley company's license renewal request due to failings it said it found in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and driver background checks. Uber was then granted a probationary 15-month license in 2018.

Drivers of London's traditional black taxis have lobbied hard against a license renewal, citing safety issues, working standards and the undercutting of their business model.

Uber says its roughly 45,000 drivers in the city enjoy the flexibility of their work and that it has already taken several steps to improve safety for its passengers.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alistair Smout)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20pSTRIKE ENERGY : 14-11-2019 2019 AGM Chairman's Address and Presentation (3 MB)
PU
07:20pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Ordinary letters rate increase not opposed
PU
07:16pMIKE HENRY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12pJapan's third-quarter economic growth slumps to one-year low as trade war bites
RE
07:10pTRADE TRUCE UNLIKELY IN 2020 BUT U.S. RECESSION FEARS RECEDE : economists - Reuters poll
RE
07:07pUK house prices slip as market awaits election - RICS
RE
07:05pHANNANS : Ground EM Surveys at Forrestania
PU
07:03pUber launches new safety features in UK as it fights for new license
RE
06:58pWeWork losses widen to $1.25 billion amid record office space expansion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
2BMW AG : Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
3Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Covetrus, ..
4NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Z Holdings confirms merger talks with Line
5AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group