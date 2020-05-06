Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber lays off hundreds in Egypt amid global cuts, staff says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 11:16pm BST
Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota

Uber Technologies Inc laid off hundreds of office-based staff in Egypt on Wednesday as the ride-hailing firm made wider cuts amid the fallout from the new coronavirus, one current and two former employees said.

The former employees, both of whom lost their jobs on Wednesday, and one employee who retained her post, said they had been told that about 40% of staff in Uber's Egypt offices had been laid off.

That was out of a total headcount of 650-700, they said.

It came as Uber announced it would cut about 3,700 full-time jobs globally, affecting 17% of its employee count.

An Uber spokesman declined to share details of the layoffs in Egypt but said a total of 46 countries had been affected by the changes.

Egypt, with a swelling population of more than 100 million, is the biggest market in the Middle East for ride-hailing services and has been among Uber's top 10 markets globally.

The country has taken a series of measures to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus, including a night curfew and the closure of schools and mosques.

However, the government has stopped short of imposing a lockdown, and taxis have continued to operate during the day.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Aidan Lewis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20pU.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight
RE
11:16pUber lays off hundreds in Egypt amid global cuts, staff says
RE
11:14pSIXT LEASING SE : Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share
PU
11:08pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
11:07pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
11:04pCanada's Manulife posts profit miss on market woes, coronavirus-related claims
RE
10:59pDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results; Delivered Strong Performance And Generated Record Quarterly Net Earnings
PU
10:54pU.S. launches national security probe of mobile crane imports
RE
10:35pTrade worries drive Dow, S&P down
RE
10:25pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
2U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight
3COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2020-2024 | Changes in Clea..
4TORSTAR CORPORATION : TORSTAR CORPORATION: Result Of Voting For Directors At Annual Meeting Of Class A Shareho..
5Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Q2 HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group