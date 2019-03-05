Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber not criminally liable in fatal 2018 Arizona self-driving crash - prosecutors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:00pm EST
Handout photo of NTSB investigators examining a self-driving Uber vehicle involved in a fatal accident in Tempe

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is not criminally liable in a March 2018 crash in Tempe, Arizona, in which one of the company's self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The Yavapai County Attorney said in a letter made public that there was "no basis" for criminal liability for Uber, but that the conduct of the back-up driver, Rafael Vasquez, should be referred to the Tempe police for additional investigation.

Police said last year that Vasquez was streaming a television show on a phone until about the time of the crash and called the incident "entirely avoidable."

An Uber spokeswoman declined to comment on the letter.

Vasquez could face charges of vehicular manslaughter, according to a police report last June. Vasquez has not previously commented and could not immediately be reached on Tuesday.

The Maricopa County Attorney, whose jurisdiction includes Tempe, referred the case last year to another office because of a conflict. In Tuesday's letter Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Sullivan Polk said its investigation concluded that "the collision video, as it displays, likely does not accurately depict the events that occurred."

The letter said an "expert analysis" is needed to "closely match what (and when) the person sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle would or should have seen that night given the vehicle’s speed, lighting conditions, and other relevant factors."

The National Transportation Safety Board and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are still investigating the fatal crash.

The Uber car was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash, but the company, like other self-driving car developers, requires a back-up driver inside to intervene when the autonomous system fails or a tricky driving situation occurs.

The Tempe police report said Vasquez repeatedly looked down and not at the road, glancing up a half second before the car hit Elaine Herzberg, 49, who was crossing the street at night.

Police obtained records from Hulu, an online service for streaming TV shows and movies, which showed Vasquez’s account was playing the TV talent show “The Voice” for about 42 minutes on the night of the crash, ending at 9:59 p.m., which “coincides with the approximate time of the collision,” the report said.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

In December, Uber resumed limited self-driving car testing on public roads in Pittsburgh, nine months after it suspended the programme following the Arizona crash.

The company is now testing with two employees in the front seat and more strictly monitor safety employees. The company also said last year it made improvements to the vehicles’ self-driving software.

In March 2018, authorities in Arizona suspended Uber’s ability to test its self-driving cars. Uber also voluntarily halted its entire autonomous car testing programme.

The NTSB has said Uber had disabled a manufacturer-installed automatic emergency braking system in the 2017 Volvo XC90 while the car was under computer control in order to “reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behaviour.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Grant McCool)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45pUK promises safeguards on workers' rights after Brexit
RE
06:25p22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION : Schools urged to participate in the 2019 san diego county fair
PU
06:15pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : To Face the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is Crucial to Spur on Complementary Labor and Production Policies, Specialists at ECLAC Warned
PU
06:00pUber not criminally liable in fatal 2018 Arizona self-driving crash - prosecutors
RE
05:46pNew Jersey Governor Pushes Millionaires Tax in Budget Address
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13pToronto Stock Exchange rises 0.30 percent
RE
04:38pU.S. Government Bonds Decline on Signs of Growth
DJ
04:38pU.S. Consumers Hit Hardest by Trade Tariffs, Studies Find
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
2BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD : BLACK DIAMOND : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
3BANCORPSOUTH BANK : BANCORPSOUTH BANK : to Acquire Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc., Panama City, Florida
4MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK : Prices $5.0 Billion Debt Offering
5APPLE : APPLE : Gore, Albert Jr

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.