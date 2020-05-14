Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber offer for Grubhub fans worries over delivery fees charged to restaurants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 07:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City

By Hilary Russ and Lisa Baertlein

The possibility that Uber Technologies Inc, which runs Uber Eats, could acquire Grubhub Inc is reigniting some restaurants' worries over the commissions charged to eateries by the third-party delivery companies.

Uber is in negotiations to buy Grubhub Inc in an all-stock deal, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Some small eateries have been vocal about their distaste for the services, which sometimes charge mom and pop restaurants - already operating on thin margins - as much as 15% to 30% commissions on each order while giving discounts breaks to marquee chains like McDonald's Corp.

In March and April, as the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, Grubhub added as many new partner restaurants to its platform as it did during the entire second half of 2019, Chief Executive Officer Matt Maloney said last week in a letter to shareholders.

It now has about 300,000 U.S. restaurants on its app, while Uber eats has more than 100,000 in the United States and Canada. Their merger would create the nation's largest restaurant delivery company.

In April, daily average orders via Grubhub were 20% higher than the same month last year, Maloney said.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, a trade association, said consolidation among third-party delivery firms "poses significant concerns."

"You get nervous when you potentially have a provider that's going to be over 50 percent of the market," said Robert Guarino, chief executive officer of 5 Napkin Burger, which has four sit-down locations in Manhattan. Most of his delivery orders come through Grubhub.

"The big question is, what happens as all these companies are trying to reach profitability, where does it come from," he said.

New York City Council on Wednesday passed an emergency bill to limit fees charged by Grubhub and other big platforms, including Uber, DoorDash and Postmates, while it continues to pursue longer-term regulations it had already been considering.

The rules would expire 90 days after a state of emergency is lifted and will limit fees paid by restaurants to 15% of an order for delivery services and 5% for non-delivery services like marketing.

Grubhub has repeatedly emphasized that it values the local restaurants that make up the vast majority of establishments on its app.

Grubhub is deferring up to $100 million of commission payments for some restaurants to a later date that the company did not disclose.

Uber Eats said it would waive delivery fees for restaurants during the pandemic, while DoorDash and subsidiary Caviar cut commission fees in half through May.

Even so, anger persists.

Chicago pizza restaurant consultant Giuseppe Badalamenti said the that mergers and industry consolidation usually give consumers "less choices and gives the companies too much power."

Two weeks ago, he posted a receipt on Facebook showing that one restaurant kept just $376.54 out of $1,042.63 of Grubhub orders - the rest going to the delivery service for promotions, commissions and fees.

"Stop believing you are supporting your community by ordering from a 3rd party delivery company," Badalamenti said in the post, which went viral.

On Tuesday, Chicago enacted new rules requiring the delivery companies to give customers itemized cost breakdowns of each transaction, including commissions and service fees the restaurant pays to the apps.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aBLOG : Companies trading internationally strongly affected by COVID-19: Evidence from Benin
PU
07:30aFEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK : Putting the Current Oil Price Collapse into Historical Perspective
PU
07:23aSouth Africa's MTN sticks to medium-term forecast as earnings rise
RE
07:20aEUROPEAN DEFENCE : fighting COVID-19, preparing for the future
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDeutsche Bank weighs sale of online bank Norisbank - source
RE
07:12aUber offer for Grubhub fans worries over delivery fees charged to restaurants
RE
07:11aDollar nears three-week highs on Fed comments as data eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remd..
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date
5NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group