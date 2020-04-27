Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber offers discounted trips to 2.5 million UK health and care workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 03:42am EDT
The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration

Uber is offering discounted journeys to health and care workers in Britain from Wednesday, as it extends the scope of a service set up in Madrid last month to cover more than 4 million frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in over 20 countries.

The ride-hailing service said it had worked with governments and healthcare institutions around the world to set up Uber Medics to provide workers with free and discounted rides to and from hospitals, health centres and care homes.

Uber said 1.2 million National Health Service (NHS) staff and 1.3 million social care workers in Britain would receive a 25% discount on trips, funded by Uber, after linking their NHS email address to an account, or by their care home registering.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber was proud to play a small part in the incredible efforts of healthcare staff to protect and treat those affected by COVID-19.

"We stand ready to work with governments and healthcare providers around the world to support their efforts to tackle the pandemic," he said on Monday.

Uber Medics was developed last month in Madrid in response to a request made by the Madrid Health Department to support healthcare workers as an essential service, Uber said.

It has since been rolled out to more than 20 countries, including France, Italy, Germany and India.

Uber said earlier this month it would provide 10 million rides and food deliveries, free of charge, to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need globally.

In Britain, it is providing 200,000 free rides and 100,000 free meals for NHS staff.

Uber drivers will be able to opt into Uber Medic trips, the company said, offering them an opportunity to earn additional money during the lockdown. They will retain all of the fare.

Raazma, a London-based Uber driver, said he had already signed up to the NHS Volunteer Responders.

"It's the least I can do in these challenging times, as we all need to pull together to help one another," he added.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22aKenyan shilling stable, seen easing on end month demand
RE
04:12aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:12aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:12aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
04:12aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
04:12aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:12aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:12aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:12aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:12aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas misses forecasts with 93% profit plunge, warns on sales
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : announces above-market expectations for the first quarter 2020 and updates ..
4Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage capacity fears
5ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : ASHTEAD : warns on profit, withdraws $500 million loan as lockdown dents rentals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group