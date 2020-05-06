Uber rival Bolt aims to launch scooters in 45 cities

Log in
05/06/2020 | 01:16am EDT

Estonian ride-sharing service Bolt on Wednesday launched its own electric scooter model and said it aims to launch the scooter service in more than 45 cities this summer.

Bolt, which has grabbed business from Uber mostly in major African cities and Eastern Europe, has more than 30 million users in over 35 countries.

"A lean mindset and efficient operations have helped Bolt to bring quick, affordable and reliable urban transport services to millions of people in Europe and in Africa," Dmitri Pivovarov, head of scooter business at Bolt, said in a statement.

Bolt said its model's design and engineering are focused around modularity, which makes it easily repairable and lowers the cost of maintenance for the ride-sharing service.

Bolt, founded in 2013, has raised more than $200 million from investors, including Daimler and China's Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

