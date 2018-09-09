Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber-rival Careem expands services into Sudan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 11:05am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Employee shows the logo of Careem on his mobile in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - Middle East ride-hailing firm Careem said on Sunday it had started a service in Sudan, one of few international companies to enter the country since U.S. economic sanctions were lifted last year.

Sudan is grappling with an economic crisis as a foreign currency shortage and an increasingly expensive black market for dollars weakened its ability to import and made prices soar.

Careem, which said its services were now available in Sudan's capital Khartoum, has hired 10 Sudanese employees and signed up hundreds of drivers to its app to launch operations.

The company expects to have as many as 30 employees in Sudan and be present in at least one other city in the northeast African country by the end of the year.

"My goal and aim is to cover as many (cities) as possible in the next one or two years," Careem's Managing Director for Emerging Markets Ibrahim Manna told Reuters by phone.

Sudan has the potential to be one of Careem's biggest markets in terms of number of trips taken due to the population size and demand for transportation services, he added.

Careem will compete against several local ride-hailing apps, such as Tirhal, but not Uber Technologies itself, which does not operate in the country.

Dubai-based Careem is Uber's main Middle East rival, competing in most of the region's major cities including Cairo, Dubai, and Riyadh. Last year it became the first ride-hailing firm to operate on the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Careem plans to reinvest revenue earned in Sudan back into the country over the next two to three years as its grows its business there, Manna said.

Remitting cash from Sudan can be difficult due to the country's hard currency shortage.

International banks remain cautious about doing business with Sudan which remains on the United States list of state sponsors of terrorism - alongside Iran, Syria, and North Korea - despite the U.S. lifting economic sanctions.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21pRIOT BLOCKCHAIN : RiotX Enters Exclusive Agreement with Coinsquare in Anticipation of Launching a U.S. Focused Cryptocurrency Exchange
AQ
11:11aBRITAIN MUST FOCUS ON MOVING AHEAD WITH MAY'S BREXIT PLAN : Brokenshire
RE
11:05aUber-rival Careem expands services into Sudan
RE
11:02aCHEQUERS PLAN IS ONLY DEAL ON THE TABLE WITH EU : Britain's Javid
RE
10:45aMay's Brexit plans like wrapping 'suicide vest' around UK, says Johnson
RE
10:18aTrade unions could support second Brexit vote if deal hurts workers - TUC
RE
09:11aTrump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
05:52aKELLER AND HECKMAN LLP : Mitzi Ng Clark to Present "Marketing Claims and Regulatory Compliance Overview for 3D Printing"
PU
05:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Listed steel companies see profit surge in H1
PU
05:12aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : Blue Devils push past Nor'easters, 3-1
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump tells Apple to make products in U.S. to avoid China tariffs
2PINNACLE : PINNACLE : All aboard! Pinnacle 50 celebrates railroad museum
3GM Law Firm Lawyer Chantel Grants Petunia the Duck is Everything Good About the Internet
4CEDAR FAIR, L.P. : CEDAR FAIR : Takes Top Honors at Amusement Today's 2018 Golden Ticket Awards
5AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Buoyant Amavubi out to sting Les Elephants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.