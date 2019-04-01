Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber's Kalanick, directors win dismissal of investor lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick leaves a federal court in San Francisco

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Travis Kalanick, the co-founder of ride-hailing company Uber, and the company's directors won the dismissal of an investor lawsuit that sought to hold them liable for a fight over trade secrets that slowed Uber's push into autonomous vehicles.

The lawsuit by California investor Lenza McElrath sought to pin damages on Kalanick and board members for the cost of its high-profile battle with Google's parent company Alphabet Inc, which accused Uber of stealing self-driving technology.

The ruling on Monday by Delaware Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock dismissing the lawsuit closes a difficult chapter for Uber, which paid $245 million to Alphabet in February 2018 to settle their trade secrets fight.

Uber is scheduled for an IPO this month. Its rival Lyft Inc made a soaring stock market debut last week, opening with a share price of $87.24 but it was down 10 percent on Monday.

Michael Barry, a lawyer with Grant & Eisenhofer in Wilmington who represented McElrath, declined to comment.

An Uber spokesman said the company was "pleased with the court’s decision to dismiss this meritless complaint."

The decision can be appealed to the Delaware Supreme Court.

The dismissed lawsuit accused Kalanick and Uber's directors of breaching their fiduciary duties to investors by approving Uber's $680 million deal in 2016 for Ottomotto LLC. The self-driving trucking company was founded and staffed by former employees of Waymo, which is owned by Alphabet.

Uber struck the deal shortly after Otto founder Anthony Levandowski resigned from Waymo.

Just months after the deal closed, Waymo sued Uber in federal court over allegations that Levandowski brought with him thousands of secret files.

The Waymo fight set back Uber's self-driving development and led to the shuttering of its autonomous trucking efforts.

The lawsuit said the Uber board ignored intellectual property risks from the Otto deal and should have been more skeptical of Kalanick's judgment.

The Court of Chancery judge, however, said there was no evidence that the board simply rubberstamped a deal.

A due diligence report on the deal had been prepared but directors did not review it in full before the board gave its initial approval, and the board had some discussion of potential legal liability from acquiring Otto.

"Their decision ultimately damaged Uber," wrote Glasscock. "Nonetheless, a failure to follow best practices is not necessarily a breach of fiduciary duty."

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; additional reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Bill Trott)

By Tom Hals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pCHINA TO FALL SHORT OF 2020 NUCLEAR CAPACITY TARGET : electricity council
RE
10:47pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's Guizhou province, Egypt's Alexandria governorate establish friendly relationship
PU
10:46pU.S. to probe thousands of fires connected to Hyundai, Kia vehicles
RE
10:43pOil scales 2019 highs on firm China data, Iran sanctions threat
RE
10:19pOfficial Says White House Stands Behind Stephen Moore's Fed Nomination
DJ
10:12pTesla will pay $31,000 to settle U.S. EPA hazardous waste claims
RE
10:12pUber's Kalanick, directors win dismissal of investor lawsuit
RE
10:07pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Trudeau meets with President Rivlin of Israel
PU
10:07pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
10:07pNorthwest Chicken Council Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
3BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
5Alberta crude inventories rise despite production curtailments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About