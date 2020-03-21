Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber suspends taxi booking option in Saudi Arabia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 02:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota

Uber Technologies has suspended the option to book regular taxi services through its app in Saudi Arabia until further notice, a company statement said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is in virtual lockdown and has suspended regular, accredited taxi services as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It has reported 344 cases of the virus.

"As per the measures announced by the Ministry of Interior, we are suspending Uber Taxi in the Kingdom until further notice", an Uber spokesman told Reuters.

Uber's ride-hailing services, which are carried out by individual drivers using their personal vehicles, have not been affected. Food delivery services are also unaffected.

(Reporting By Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jane Wardell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:34aUber suspends taxi booking option in Saudi Arabia
RE
02:30aUber suspends taxi booking option in Saudi Arabia
RE
01:22aLISA MURKOWSKI : Murkowski, Sullivan Urge Secretary of Commerce to Investigate Russia and Saudi Arabia Excessive Dumping in Oil Markets
PU
12:47aGORDON COUNTY GA : Online Services for Elections & Voter Registration
PU
12:33aU.S. seeks comments on tariff cuts for Chinese imports to aid coronavirus battle
RE
12:12aStatement on the SEC's Coronavirus Response Efforts – Facilitating the Continued Orderly Operation of Our Capital Markets Consistent with Health and Safety Directives and Other Measures
PU
03/20U.S. senators question Amazon on coronavirus safety at warehouses
RE
03/20Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/20Bank of America boosts hiring, worker pay amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..
5HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : HCA HEALTHCARE : Details Coronavirus Efforts, Financial Plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group