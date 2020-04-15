Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber targets older Americans with phone-based food ordering during coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 08:06am EDT
An Uber Eats bicyclist makes a delivery during the coronavirus outbreak, in the U.S. Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday said customers in New York City and the Miami area could now order restaurant meal deliveries over the phone, instead of through its app, as it aims to expand its service to older Americans.

Users can dial a toll-free number and talk to an agent to discuss menu options, receive upfront pricing information and complete payment. Uber said it planned to expand the service to more cities nationwide in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes at a time when roughly 90% of the U.S. population is under orders to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many Americans now rely on front-line workers delivering groceries, food and household items to their doorstep.

It also comes as demand for Uber's ride-hailing service, the unit contributing the bulk of the company's revenue, has ground to a halt in most U.S. cities since the coronavirus outbreak.

Prior to the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, Uber earlier this year launched a phone-booking service for its ride-hailing business in Arizona and Florida.

An Uber spokesman said the company at the time conducted focus group studies showing that older adults struggled to use technology despite having a need for Uber and transportation - lessons it now seeks to extend to its food delivery business.

While taxi companies and restaurants for years have allowed customers to book a cab or order a food delivery over the phone, app-based services relying on cheaper independent contract workers have been able to expand thanks to lower costs and the convenience of online booking.

But food delivery companies like Uber Eats, GrubHub Inc, DoorDash Inc and Postmates Inc have faced criticism over the high fees they take from independent restaurants, often eating up already-thin profit margins.

Uber said its Eats food delivery unit has seen growing demand during the coronavirus outbreak, with the number of delivery drivers signing up for the service doubling in mid-March. The company declined to provide details on order numbers or drivers.

Uber Eats has been a drag on Uber's bottom line as spending on discounts and promotions continue to outpace the segment's revenue growth.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi on March 19 said the company had plenty of cash on hand to tide during it over the coronavirus crisis.

By Tina Bellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36aUnitedHealth rises on 'minimal' COVID-19 impact on results, reiterated outlook
RE
08:35aPANDEMIC COULD TRIGGER SOCIAL UNREST IN SOME COUNTRIES : Imf
RE
08:31aUNITED STATES : Core retail sales better than estimates at -4.5%
08:31aMinister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on claims that she has been served with court papers for the review of the Tourism Relief Fund
PU
08:31aNISOURCE : renews commitments in 2019 Integrated Annual Report
PU
08:30aUNITED STATES : Retail Sales worse than estimates at -8.7%
08:30aUNITED STATES : Empire State manufacturing Index worse than estimates at -78.2%
08:27aCitigroup profit nearly halves as loan defaults loom
RE
08:27aCitigroup profit nearly halves as loan defaults loom
RE
08:21aFROM WAX JACKETS TO MEDICAL GOWNS : Barbour joins coronavirus battle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Main Indicators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group