Uber to announce deal to buy rival Careem as early as this week - Bloomberg

Uber will pay $1.4 billion (£1.06 billion) in cash and $1.7 billion in convertible notes, which will be convertible into Uber shares at a price equal to $55 per share, according to a term-sheet that Bloomberg said it had seen.

Careem declined comment while Uber did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters comment.

Uber has been preparing for an initial public offering, and its bankers have indicated that it could be valued at as much as $120 billion.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)