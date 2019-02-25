Log in
Ubicquia Expands Small Cell Offerings With Three New Ubimetro™ Products

02/25/2019 | 12:06am EST

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS - Ubicquia®, the global leader in simply smart, simply connected network and IoT platforms for smart cities, today announced it has expanded its Ubimetro small cell offerings, adding three new products: Ubimetro-nema, Ubimetro-retro and Ubimetro-universal. Ubicquia will show its full line of smart connectivity products this week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25-28.

Ubimetro streetlight small cells are compatible with any streetlight fixture and install in a fraction of the time of traditional small cells. The three new Ubimetro products combine and innovative design with increased output power and capacity, and support universal deployment options. Ubimetro leverages existing streetlight infrastructure and makes dense small cell deployments literally invisible whether installed on top, underneath or integrated into the luminaire.

“Mobile users require seamless service with high availability and throughput, while networks need upgrades to cope with ever-increasing demand. Integrating a wider frequency spectrum to increase capacity requires dense deployment with small cells in high quantities. With persistent power, 50-meter spacing and close proximity to users, streetlights are the ultimate location,” explained Joerg Lehnich, general manager, radio access network (RAN) technology for Ubicquia. “Ubimetro small cells support multiple virtualized RAN architectures and enable various use cases—from coverage, densification and neutral hosts/private networks to fixed wireless access. With more than 360 million compatible streetlights worldwide, operators now have access to literally an unlimited number of sites.”

The three new products feature the same core components—e.g., an integrated baseband, radio, antennas and transport—with differing deployment options. 

  • Ubimetro-nema, the enhanced plug-in small cell, harnesses the power of the NEMA socket on more than 360 million streetlights. It has now been upgraded with a flexible mounting clamp.
  • Ubimetro-retro integrates directly into the existing maintenance latch cover on a streetlight, instantly converting the light into a small cell.
  • The fixture-agnostic Ubimetro-universal provides flexible mounting capabilities, enabling ease of upgrade for infrastructures without utilizing NEMA sockets.

The new Ubimetro series of small cells will be available to support 4G/5G technology including CBRS and millimeter-wave. Ubimetro provides a wide range of integrated fronthaul connectivity for rapid deployment including fiber, DOCSIS and wireless.

Ubimetro is in field tests with operators in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.  Ubimetro-retro and Ubimetro-universal small cells will be commercially available in Q2 2019.

At Mobile World Congress, Ubicquia will demo its products at Stand 2i10, Hall 2, as well as in the following partner booths:

  • Altiostar – Hall 2.1, Stand 2.1C47Ex
  • LoRa Alliance – Hall 8.1, Stand 8.0D3
  • Mavenir – Hall 6, Stand 6D40
  • Sercomm – Hall 2, Stand 2G3
  • Tech Mahindra – Hall 2.1 Stand 2.1C23Ex

Ubicquia will also participate in the GSMA Sustainable Smart Cities Tour during the show. The tour highlights diverse examples of cities leveraging their technology investments to advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. For times and to register, visit https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/session/sustainable-smart-cities-tour/

About Ubicquia
Ubicquia offers municipalities, utilities and mobile operators a cost-effective and expandable platform for deploying smart city, broadband and small cell services. The company’s Ubicell, Ubihub™ and Ubimetro™ product lines are NEMA socket-compliant and compatible with more than 360 million streetlights globally. Ubicquia is actively involved in organizations such as 20-20 Cities, GSMA and the LoRa Alliance to help drive efforts to make global smart connectivity a reality. To learn more about how Ubicquia can make your city simply connected and simply smart, visit www.ubicquia.com or follow us on Twitter @ubicquia.

Press Inquiries: 
Margot Davis Lisa Gillette-Martin
+1 310 770 7645 +1 408 205 4732
mdavis@ubicquia.com lgmartin@kiterocket.com 

