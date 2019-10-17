Plug and play Streetlight powered small cell with Ethernet, Fiber and DOCSIS backhaul and compatible with more than 360 million streetlights globally.

Ubicquia®, the global leader in simply smart, simply connected network and IoT platforms for smart cities, today announced that its Ubimetro™ suite of small cell products will now offer Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) capabilities. Ubimetro’s unique patent pending design make them virtually undetectable from the street, helping operators, municipalities and utilities solve their site acquisition challenges. The new small cells will be demonstrated for the first time at MWC Los Angeles, October 22-24, 2019 in South Hall #1246.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005225/en/

Ubicquia Launches First Streetlight Small Cell to Accelerate CBRS Deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Ubimetro small cells using affordable CBRS spectrum now provide a unique and truly innovative solution for building private LTE networks, facilitating IoT and bridging the digital divide,” said Joerg Lehnich, General Manager RAN for Ubicquia. “Ubimetro offers cable operators (MSO), Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISP), utilities and municipalities a simple and cost-effective way to deploy and densify small cell coverage leveraging existing streetlight infrastructure.”

“With Ubimetro streetlight small cells we can now build our own network using affordable spectrum enabling IoT for our smart city initiatives such as improved transportation, efficient use of utilities and optical recognition technologies, among others” said Michael Sherwood, Director of Information Technologies for the city of Las Vegas. “We’re excited to continue partnering with Ubicquia to make our city safer and more technologically accessible.”

Cirrus Core Networks (CCN), one of Ubicquia’s deployment partners provides neutral managed LTE core solutions consisting of EPC, HSS, IMS/VoLTE, Subscriber Management, and OSS/BSS.

“CCN is excited to partner with Ubicquia to upgrade its smart city technology using CBRS,” said CCN CEO Adam Crane. “Ubicquia’s cutting edge Ubimetro streetlight small cell and CCN’s state of the art, flexibly managed, core as a service will provide a unique platform for network operators to develop and scale private LTE networks.”

The Ubimetro portfolio of small cells are designed to support the network of the future, including 4G/5G, millimeter-wave spectrum, and now CBRS. Ubimetro provides a network agnostic architecture with integrated MIMO antennas, wide range of RF front ends and multiple backhaul options. Ubimetro’s technology is field proven with service providers in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. Ubicquia will be demonstrating its suite of products at MWC Los Angeles in South Hall #1246.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia offers municipalities, utilities and mobile operators a cost-effective and expandable platform for deploying smart city, broadband and small cell services. The company’s Ubicell and Ubimetro™ product lines are NEMA socket-compliant and compatible with more than 360 million streetlights globally. Ubicquia is actively involved in organizations such as 20-20 Cities, GSMA and the LoRa Alliance to help drive efforts to make global smart connectivity a reality. To learn more about how Ubicquia can make your city simply connected and simply smart, visit www.ubicquia.com or follow us on Twitter @ubicquia.

About CCN

Cirrus Core Networks (CCN) provides flexibly managed services for enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs). CCN has designed our solutions using 100% Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). The company offers an impressive portfolio that includes EPC, HSS/HLR, IMS/VoLTE, Private LTE and our Carrier Breakout & Optimization Hub (CBO). Our software partners are innovative and forward thinking, ensuring that we are always ready for the next release of wireless technologies. CCN’s corporate headquarters are in Boca Raton, FL with additional offices in London, UK and Singapore. For more information, visit us at cirruscorenetworks.com or follow us on Twitter @cirrusnfv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005225/en/