Ubiquitous Energy : Certifies New World Record Performance for Transparent Solar Cell

Ubiquitous
Energy, the leader in transparent solar technology, has certified a
record transparent solar cell with 9.8% power conversion efficiency. The
transparent cell based on the company’s ClearView Power™ technology has
an average visible transparency of 38.3% and a resulting light
utilization factor (efficiency multiplied by average visible
transparency) of over 3.75. This is the highest performance combination
ever reported for a transparent solar cell.
“This record is a fantastic accomplishment from the team here at
Ubiquitous Energy, paving the way for what is possible in the future
from transparent solar technology,” said CEO Keith Wilson.
“Architectural windows typically span the visible transparency range
between 30% and 80%, making these solar cells ideal candidates to add to
our product lineup for electricity generating windows.” Ubiquitous
Energy is currently working with global glass partners to scale up and
commercialize its ClearView Power™ coatings for architectural windows.
The company has spent the past years maturing previous ClearView Power™
formulations with lower efficiencies and a range of transparencies up to
80% that are already being integrated into large-area
product prototypes.
The new certified cells are still under formulation development as part
of the company’s ongoing R&D program to develop future versions of its
ClearView Power™ technology. The efficiency of the laboratory size cell
was certified by third-party test laboratory Newport Corporation.
“Laboratory efficiency and transparency are just two important
milestones and we will now begin the process of optimizing the
scalability and reliability of these next-generation devices,” said
co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Miles Barr. “In the meantime, we
are excited to begin pilot projects and commercialization activities
with our earlier ClearView Power™ formulations.”
About Ubiquitous Energy
Ubiquitous
Energy is the world leader in transparent photovoltaics. Its
award-winning ClearView Power™ technology is the first truly transparent
solar product. ClearView Power™ harvests solar energy and serves as an
invisible, onboard source of electricity for a variety of end products.
The thin coating can be applied to the surface of window glass to
provide electricity generation and energy efficiency. Originally spun
out of MIT, Ubiquitous Energy is now producing its highly transparent,
efficient solar cells in its pilot production facility in Silicon
Valley. For more information, visit www.ubiquitous.energy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005019/en/