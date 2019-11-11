Ubiquitous Energy : to Exhibit Transparent Solar Window Façade at Greenbuild 2019

Ubiquitous Energy, the leader in transparent solar technology, will be showcasing its truly transparent window façade at Greenbuild International Conference and Expo in Atlanta November 19 - 22. Greenbuild is the world’s largest annual event for green building professionals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005106/en/

1 m2 ClearView Power™ window façades (Photo: Business Wire)

At Greenbuild, the company will be exhibiting its electricity-generating window façade alongside company partner NSG Pilkington North America in booth 733. The demonstration façade has over 1 square meter of transparent solar windows showcasing the company’s ClearView Power™ technology. The fiberglass-framed ClearView Power™ window façade demonstrates the ability to generate clean, renewable energy while maintaining aesthetic beauty, high transparency, and color neutrality. When exposed to sunlight as exterior facing windows, the windows produce electricity that can provide power to buildings for a wide range of applications including lighting, while simultaneously maintaining the performance of standard commercial window glass.

“We look forward to showcasing our transparent solar window façade with our partner NSG Pilkington,” said Ubiquitous Energy Co-founder and CTO Miles Barr. “Meeting with green building professionals and showing them that we can make windows that generate energy while maintaining the desired aesthetics of windows, is paramount for broad market adoption.”

Applied directly on glass using standard glass coating equipment, ClearView Power™ is a highly transparent, color neutral coating. ClearView Power™ selectively absorbs and converts non-visible light (ultraviolet and infrared) to electricity while maintaining visible transparency. ClearView Power™ also doubles as a low-E and solar control coating in addition to its electricity generation by blocking infrared light that is commonly known as solar heat. The transparent solar coating can be applied to vertical surfaces of buildings turning traditional windows into aesthetically pleasing, highly energy efficient, and electricity generating windows that are desired by architects, designers, and occupants.

About Ubiquitous Energy

Ubiquitous Energy is the world leader in transparent photovoltaics. Its award-winning ClearView Power™ technology is the first truly transparent solar product. ClearView Power™ harvests solar energy and serves as an invisible, onboard source of electricity for a variety of end products. The thin coating can be applied to the surface of window glass to provide electricity generation and energy efficiency. Originally spun out of MIT, Ubiquitous Energy is now producing its highly transparent, efficient solar cells in its pilot production facility in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.ubiquitous.energy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005106/en/