Ubisoft Announces Sale on Tom Clancy's The Division® 2 for Limited Time

Today, Ubisoft announced a limited-time sale of up to 40% off retail
price** for Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2. Tom Clancy’s The
Division 2 is available on the Xbox One family of devices including the
Xbox One X, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and
Windows PC. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will also launch on the Stadia
gaming platform.
Now is the time for new agents to take advantage of this limited time
sale through June 24 and join in on the action. Buy now on the Ubisoft
store: https://store.ubi.com.
Sale is valid across all editions.
Led by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with seven other studios
around the world*, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the next evolution in
the open-world online shooter RPG genre that the first game helped
establish. Set seven months after a deadly virus was released in New
York City, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 brings players into a fractured
and collapsing Washington D.C. The world is on the brink, its people
living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history. As
veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete
fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If
Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation falls. Building upon more
than two years of listening to and learnings from The Division
community, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 offers a substantial campaign
that organically flows into a robust endgame, to create a cohesive and
meaningful experience for all types of players, helping players
emphasize their freedom to make strategic choices and hone their own
approach.
For more information on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, please visit: tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com.
For the latest news on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and all of Ubisoft’s
games, visit Ubisoft News: news.ubisoft.com.
*Associate studios are Ubisoft Reflections, Red Storm Entertainment,
Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Leamington, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Bucharest
and Ubisoft Sofia
** On consoles (PS4 and Xbox) the Standard Edition of The Division is
40% off. For PCs, the sale is 33% off.
About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive
entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned
brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s video game
series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s
worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to
delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular
platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the
2018-19 fiscal year Ubisoft generated Net Bookings of €2,029 million. To
learn more, please visit www.ubisoft.com.
© 2019 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the
Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.
Stadia, the Stadia beacon, and related marks and logos are trademarks of
Google LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005066/en/