Ubisoft Announces Sale on Tom Clancy's The Division® 2 for Limited Time

Starting June 7 through June 24, Players can purchase The Division 2 for up to 40% off

Today, Ubisoft announced a limited-time sale of up to 40% off retail price** for Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will also launch on the Stadia gaming platform.

Now is the time for new agents to take advantage of this limited time sale through June 24 and join in on the action. Buy now on the Ubisoft store: https://store.ubi.com. Sale is valid across all editions.

Led by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with seven other studios around the world*, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the next evolution in the open-world online shooter RPG genre that the first game helped establish. Set seven months after a deadly virus was released in New York City, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 brings players into a fractured and collapsing Washington D.C. The world is on the brink, its people living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history. As veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation falls. Building upon more than two years of listening to and learnings from The Division community, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 offers a substantial campaign that organically flows into a robust endgame, to create a cohesive and meaningful experience for all types of players, helping players emphasize their freedom to make strategic choices and hone their own approach.

*Associate studios are Ubisoft Reflections, Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Leamington, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Sofia

** On consoles (PS4 and Xbox) the Standard Edition of The Division is 40% off. For PCs, the sale is 33% off.

