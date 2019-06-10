Ubisoft : Announces Subscription Service Uplay+

Uplay+ Subscribers Will Have Access to 100+ Ubisoft Games, Including New Releases

Today at E3, Ubisoft announced that Uplay+, its new subscription service, will launch on September 3, 2019, for Windows PC. For $14.99/month, players will have unlimited access to download more than 100 games, including new releases, the latest released games, back catalog, premium editions and additional content packs. Players who sign up for Uplay+ between June 10 and August 15 will be able to access* a free trial of Uplay+ from September 3 to September 30. Uplay+ will also be available on the new generation gaming platform, Stadia, in 2020.

Uplay+ will give players the opportunity to discover the best Ubisoft games on PC, with unlimited access to more than 100 games, including DLC**, right at launch on September 3. In addition, subscribers will automatically be included in beta access and early access programs for upcoming titles***, including the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint closed beta on September 5, and the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Ultimate Edition on October 1 – three days prior to the game’s worldwide launch.

With Uplay+, subscribers will have access to download Ubisoft’s growing catalog of 100+ games, including:

Upcoming Releases: Watch Dogs ® : Legion, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon ® Breakpoint, Rainbow Six ® Quarantine, Gods & Monsters™ and more.

Watch Dogs : Legion, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters™ and more. Latest Released Games: Tom Clancy’s The Division ® 2, Assassin’s Creed ® Odyssey, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six ® Siege, Far Cry ® 5, Anno 1800™ and more.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 5, Anno 1800™ and more. Classic Ubisoft Titles: Titles from the Far Cry and Rayman franchises, Prince of Persia ® , Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ® , Beyond Good & Evil ® and more.

Titles from the Far Cry and Rayman franchises, Prince of Persia , Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell , Beyond Good & Evil and more. Beloved PC Franchises: Heroes of Might and Magic, Silent Hunter, The Settlers, Anno and more.

“The video game industry is constantly shifting, and our players’ needs are evolving. At Ubisoft, we are committed to offering our players the best experience and the opportunity to discover the different worlds we’ve created for them. With Uplay+, we are able to provide more freedom for players by making it even easier to access our extensive catalogue,” said Brenda Panagrossi, vice president of Platform and Product Management.

To sign up for Uplay+ and be enabled access to the service for free from September 3 to September 30, register by August 15, 2019, at uplay.com***.

For the latest on Uplay+ and all Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com.

*One free trial per Ubisoft Account from September 3rd to 30th, 2019. To begin free trial, you must provide a valid credit or debit card. You will be charged the full amount of the subscription price ($14.99 USD per month) on expiration of the free trial on October 1, 2019, unless you cancel before September 30th – 11.59pm, by visiting uplayplus.ubisoft.com. Additional terms and conditions apply including age and territorial restrictions; for more information please visit the FAQ section on uplayplus.ubisoft.com. This is a promotional offer and is subject to change. Void where prohibited.

**When applicable.

***Early access to all participating games up to three days before their standard release.

