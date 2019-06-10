Ubisoft ® Announces Watch Dogs®: Legion

Today at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft®
announced that Watch Dogs®: Legion, the newest
installment of the blockbuster Watch Dogs® franchise
will be available worldwide on March 6, 2020 for PlayStation®4
computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including
Xbox One X and Windows PC. Watch Dogs: Legion will also launch on the
new generation gaming platform, Stadia
In the near future, London is facing its downfall: people are being
oppressed by an all-seeing surveillance state, a corrupt private
military corporation controls the streets, and a powerful crime
syndicate is preying on the most vulnerable. In Watch Dogs: Legion, the
player’s mission is to build a resistance to fight back against the
emergence of an authoritarian regime.
Thanks to a never-before-seen gameplay innovation created by
Ubisoft Toronto*, the studio behind Watch Dogs: Legion, players will
have complete freedom to ‘Play as Anyone.’ Every Londoner in the open
world is fully simulated, with a persistent life and backstory, and
players can recruit anyone from the entire population into their team.
From an MI5 agent to a tough bareknuckle fighter, from a brilliant
hacker to an illegal street racer, or from a rising football star to a
geriatric grandma, anyone can join the resistance and become the hero of
the story.
Every character also has unique gameplay traits, based on their profile.
Once they join the team, players choose their class, level them up, and
unlock new abilities and upgrades. They can easily swap between them and
approach the challenges of the game the way they want using hacking and
drones, stealth, melee or combat, lethal or non-lethal.
In Watch Dogs: Legion, the players' choices have real consequences. If
non-lethal force is used, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest
the player. But if the player shoots to kill, their characters could be
wounded or even permanently killed.
In Watch Dogs: Legion, players can even bring their unique team online
and team up with their friends in four-player co-op, while sharing their
progression between single-player and online.
In addition, Ubisoft announced the Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s
Editions** for Watch Dogs: Legion:
-
Gold Edition includes the base game and the Season Pass.
-
Ultimate Edition includes Gold Edition and Ultimate digital
content, including four weeks VIP Status to earn experience and
currency faster.
-
Collector’s Edition includes the Ultimate Edition plus the LED
Ded Coronet Mask Replica, an exclusive Steelbook®, a set of three
stickers and a recto-verso propaganda poster, all inspired by the
game's universe, and instant access to the mask in-game. Collector’s
Edition is exclusive to the Ubisoft Store.
Fans who purchase the Gold, Ultimate or Collector’s editions will be
able to get the game up to three days early from the standard release
date. Fans who pre-order Watch Dogs Legion will receive access to the
Golden King Pack with the “Uneasy Lies” Mask Skin, the “Serpent Sisters”
Pistol Skin and the “Lux” Car Skin.
Moreover, Ubicollectibles revealed Watch Dogs: Legion: Resistant of
London, its new figurine inspired directly from the world of Watch Dogs.
This 26 cm figurine shows a DedSec operative in an iconic pose, wearing
either the Winston mask or the King of Hearts mask (as two switchable
masks will be included) and stepping defiantly on an Albion mercenary’s
helmet as a proud member of London's resistance. This piece holds a
burnt Black Jack flag, the symbol of the city’s decay. On top that, a
unique ULC code that unlocks the in-game mask “King of Hearts” will be
included for free.
Watch Dogs: Legion will also be available on Uplay+, Ubisoft’s
subscription service for Windows PC. More details on Uplay+ can be found
on Uplay.com.***
*Associate studios are Ubisoft Montreal, Paris, Bucharest, Kiev and
Newcastle.
**Final content and release dates subject to change. Some features may
not be available at launch. Content may be available for purchase and/or
as giveaway(s) separately at Ubisoft’s sole discretion at any time.
See conditions at https://support.ubi.com/Faqs/000043250
***Terms and conditions apply, including age and territorial
restrictions.
