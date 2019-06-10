Ubisoft :® Unveils Updated Roadmap for Year 1 of Tom Clancy's the Division® 2

Free Weekend to take place June 13-16

Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft announced updated details for the Year 1 roadmap in Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available on the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will also launch on the new generation gaming platform, Stadia. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will also be available on Uplay+, Ubisoft’s subscription service. More details on Uplay+ can be found on Uplay.com**.

To get a sneak peek of the action, newcomers can play The Division 2 on all platforms for free as part of Ubisoft’s Free Weekend offer (June 13-16).

The first year of free post-launch content will include three episodes packed with story driven missions that will ultimately lead agents back to where it all started. Players can look forward to the following episodes over the next year, each one of them bringing new areas, modes, rewards, specializations, exotic gear and weapons:

Episode 1 D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions – July 2019: Episode 1 is all about exploration. Agents will scope out the outskirts and woodlands of Washington DC, as well as discovering the 11 biomes of the Washington National Zoo. The hunt is on to find the leader of the Outcasts and President Ellis.

Episode 1 will also include the brand-new Expeditions in which players will have to participate every week to progress through the different wings of Trinity College.

Episode 2 Pentagon: The Last Castle – Fall 2019: Taking place at the Pentagon, players in Episode 2 will experience escalation in DC. The Black Tusks continue to wreak havoc around the city and it’s up to the Agents to stop them. In Episode 2 main missions players must fight to solve the ongoing outbreak crisis. Agents have to defend the Pentagon, and its secrets from the Black Tusk.

Episode 2 will bring a new iteration of the most challenging content to date; our second 8-player Raid. This time, Agents will venture in the core of a Foundry, setting the stage for epic combats in the middle of melted metal and massive metal castings.

Episode 3 Coney Island: Homecoming – Early 2020: A showdown takes place in Episode 3 that will lead players to Coney Island. Agents will encounter new challenges as they must stop a familiar nemesis and face the biggest threat of all.

Players will have the opportunity to play Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on PC or consoles for free during its Free Weekend from June 13th to June 16th. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will also be on sale (up to 40% off from June 7 to June 24), allowing players to continue the adventure at a discounted price after the end of the Free Weekend. Those who purchase the game will keep their progression.

Led by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with seven other studios around the world*, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the next evolution in the open-world online shooter RPG genre that the first game helped establish. Set seven months after a deadly virus was released in New York City, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 brings players into a fractured and collapsing Washington D.C. The world is on the brink, its people living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history. As veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation falls. Building upon more than two years of listening to and learnings from The Division community, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 offers a substantial campaign that organically flows into a robust endgame, to create a cohesive and meaningful experience for all types of players, helping players emphasize their freedom to make strategic choices and hone their own approach.

*Associate studios are Ubisoft Reflections, Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Leamington, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Sofia.

**Terms and conditions apply, including platform, age and territorial restrictions.

