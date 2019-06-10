Ubisoft :® Unveils Updated Roadmap for Year 1 of Tom Clancy's the Division® 2

Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft announced
updated details for the Year 1 roadmap in Tom Clancy’s The Division®
2. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available on the Xbox One family of
devices including the Xbox One X, PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system and Windows PC. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will
also launch on the new generation gaming platform, Stadia. Tom Clancy’s
The Division 2 will also be available on Uplay+, Ubisoft’s subscription
service. More details on Uplay+ can be found on Uplay.com**.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005518/en/
To get a sneak peek of the action, newcomers can play The Division 2 on
all platforms for free as part of Ubisoft’s Free Weekend offer (June
13-16).
The first year of free post-launch content will include three episodes
packed with story driven missions that will ultimately lead agents back
to where it all started. Players can look forward to the following
episodes over the next year, each one of them bringing new areas, modes,
rewards, specializations, exotic gear and weapons:
-
Episode 1 D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions – July 2019: Episode 1 is
all about exploration. Agents will scope out the outskirts and
woodlands of Washington DC, as well as discovering the 11 biomes of
the Washington National Zoo. The hunt is on to find the leader of the
Outcasts and President Ellis.
Episode 1 will also include the brand-new Expeditions in which
players will have to participate every week to progress through the
different wings of Trinity College.
-
Episode 2 Pentagon: The Last Castle – Fall 2019: Taking place
at the Pentagon, players in Episode 2 will experience escalation in
DC. The Black Tusks continue to wreak havoc around the city and it’s
up to the Agents to stop them. In Episode 2 main missions players must
fight to solve the ongoing outbreak crisis. Agents have to defend the
Pentagon, and its secrets from the Black Tusk.
Episode 2 will bring a new iteration of the most challenging content to
date; our second 8-player Raid. This time, Agents will
venture in the core of a Foundry, setting the stage for epic combats in
the middle of melted metal and massive metal castings.
-
Episode 3 Coney Island: Homecoming – Early 2020: A showdown
takes place in Episode 3 that will lead players to Coney Island.
Agents will encounter new challenges as they must stop a familiar
nemesis and face the biggest threat of all.
Players will have the opportunity to play Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on
PC or consoles for free during its Free Weekend from June 13th
to June 16th. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will also be on
sale (up to 40% off from June 7 to June 24), allowing players to
continue the adventure at a discounted price after the end of the Free
Weekend. Those who purchase the game will keep their progression.
Led by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with seven other studios
around the world*, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the next evolution in
the open-world online shooter RPG genre that the first game helped
establish. Set seven months after a deadly virus was released in New
York City, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 brings players into a fractured
and collapsing Washington D.C. The world is on the brink, its people
living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history. As
veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete
fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If
Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation falls. Building upon more
than two years of listening to and learnings from The Division
community, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 offers a substantial campaign
that organically flows into a robust endgame, to create a cohesive and
meaningful experience for all types of players, helping players
emphasize their freedom to make strategic choices and hone their own
approach.
For more information on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, please visit: tomclancy-thedivision.ubisoft.com.
For the latest news on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and all of Ubisoft’s
games, visit Ubisoft News: news.ubisoft.com.
About Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Led by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with seven other studios
around the world*, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the next evolution in
the open-world online shooter RPG genre that the first game helped
establish. Set seven months after a deadly virus was released in New
York City, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 brings players into a fractured
and collapsing Washington D.C. The world is on the brink, its people
living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history. As
veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete
fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If
Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation falls. Building upon more
than two years of listening to and learnings from The Division
community, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will offer a substantial campaign
that organically flows into a robust endgame, to create a cohesive and
meaningful experience for all types of players, helping players
emphasize their freedom to make strategic choices and hone their own
approach.
*Associate studios are Ubisoft Reflections, Red Storm Entertainment,
Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Leamington, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Bucharest
and Ubisoft Sofia.
**Terms and conditions apply, including platform, age and territorial
restrictions.
About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive
entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned
brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance,
Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon,
Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide
network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering
original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms,
including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19
fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,029 million. To learn
more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com/.
© 2019 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the
Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.
Stadia, the Stadia beacon, and related marks and logos are trademarks of
Google LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005518/en/