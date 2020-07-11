Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ubisoft announces staff departures after misconduct allegations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/11/2020 | 07:40pm EDT
Paris Games Week (PGW) trade fair for video games in Paris

French video games group Ubisoft announced several staff departures on Saturday after conducting a review in response to allegations of misconduct at the company, which earlier reports said centered around sexual misconduct charges.

The changes were initiated to improve "workplace culture", the company said.

The group's chief creative officer, managing director of its Canadian studios and global head of human resources have resigned from their positions, effective immediately, the company said.

"Departures come following the initiation of a rigorous review that the Company initiated in response to recent allegations and accusations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior," the company said in a statement.

Unisoft said last month it was investigating allegations of misconduct at the company with the support of specialized external consultants.

According to media reports, Ubisoft earlier this week confirmed the departure of its vice president, Maxime Béland, following assault allegations.

According to a Bloomberg report, two high-ranking Ubisoft executives were put on leave last month following allegations of misconduct.

The video game industry was caught up in the #MeToo movement in June after women spoke about abuse on Twitter. A Medium post with compiled allegations was also circulated.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/11Huawei to request UK to delay 5G network removal - The Times
RE
07/11SBA U S SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION : Provided $20 Billion to Small Businesses and Non-Profits Through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance Program
PU
07/11VERTICAL EXPLORATION : RETAINS WSP CANADA INC. TO ASSIST WITH ST-ONGE WOLLASTONITE QUARRY PERMITTING APPLICATION – JUNE 18th, 2020
PU
07/11VERTICAL EXPLORATION : CLOSES FINANCING – JUNE 17th, 2020
PU
07/11OPEC, Allies Set To Ease Oil Cuts, Seeing Pandemic Recovery- WSJ
RE
07/1117 CFR Parts 1, 4, 41, and 190 Bankruptcy Regulations
PU
07/11CFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : 17 CFR Part 50 Swap Clearing Requirement Exemptions
PU
07/11Ubisoft announces staff departures after misconduct allegations
RE
07/11U.S. CDC reports 3,173,212 coronavirus cases
RE
07/11Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says helping everyone who stood by him
2ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK PJSC : What's in a name? Banks count cost of loans in NMC collapse
3BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for July 13-19
4GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. : GRAND CANYON EDUCATION 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors Wi..
5UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : cuts ties with managing director of Canadian studios as restru..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group